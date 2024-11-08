Ever since the boom of television in the 1950s, the medium has proved to be the perfect vehicle for stories of idealistic or dystopic futures, of hyper-advanced technologies and elaborate gadgets, and of intricate stories exploring humanity's anxieties about the future and the digital era. Sci-fi has always been one of television's most popular genres, but in the 1990s in particular, many exceptional sci-fi shows hit families' small screens all across the globe.

From anime shows like Neon Genesis Evangelion to English-language cult classics like Farscape to much more mainstream epics like Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, science fiction fans had an awesome time in their living rooms during the '90s. This may not have been the strongest decade ever for the genre, but it sure was one of the most interesting, and many of the best shows that it birthed ran well into the 21st century (or are even still running today).

10 'Jupiter Moon' (1990-1996)

Created by William Smethurst

Image via SyFy

The British sci-fi soap opera Jupiter Moon, which later aired on SyFy, isn't exactly a staple of pop culture. As one of the most underrated sci-fi shows of the '90s, though, it certainly deserves a watch. It's about Ilea, an old spacecraft cruising around the Jupiter system and functioning as a university. The show follows its crew and students in the traditional soap opera format.

Its visuals, storylines, and sci-fi elements are delightfully inventive despite the very low budget.

People who don't like the cheesy, formulaic nature of soap operas aren't likely to enjoy Jupiter Moon; but science fiction fans who also love those kinds of shows certainly won't want to miss it. Its visuals, storylines, and sci-fi elements are delightfully inventive despite the very low budget, resulting in a small-scale but endlessly charming program.

Jupiter Moon is currently not available to stream, rent, or purchase in the U.S.

9 'The Outer Limits' (1995 - 2002)

Created by Leslie Stevens

Image via Showtime

The original The Outer Limits first aired in 1963, and though it was very strongly inspired by The Twilight Zone, it constantly managed to be every bit as special and creative. Its '90s remake is just as good. It's a sci-fi anthology series exploring genre combinations like horror and dark fantasy, and its elaborate and ambitious stories make it stand out in its pretty saturated genre.

Like the '80s remake of The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits is packed with plenty of stars that viewers might immediately recognize, from Ryan Reynolds to Kirsten Dunst and Josh Brolin. What makes the show so special, though, is the high quality of its character-driven stories. With plenty of the best episodes of sci-fi television in general, this more modern version of The Outer Limits is as intelligent and meaningful as it is entertaining.

The Outer Limits Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 26, 1995 Cast Kevin Conway , Alex Diakun Seasons 7

8 'Star Trek: Voyager' (1995-2001)

Created by Rick Berman, Michael Piller, and Jeri Taylor

Image via CBS Media Ventures

Back in 1966, the original Star Trek came out and revolutionized the sci-fi genre — across both movies and television — forever. Since then, there have been plenty of outstanding shows set in the Star Trek universe, one of the most beloved ones being Star Trek: Voyager. In it, a Starship fleet pulled to the far side of the galaxy must cooperate with Maquis rebels to find a way home.

While pretty widely agreed to be the weaker Star Trek series of the '90s, Voyager still stands out as one of the franchise's best entries in general, and has an awful lot to offer for fans and non-fans alike. The protagonist, Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway, is a sci-fi icon through and through. It's a lighter, more laid-back Star Trek story than fans had grown used to at that point, and that's its main strength. It often gave it plenty of room to be fresh and creative, and fans still appreciate that levity over two decades after the show's conclusion.

Star Trek: Voyager (1995) Release Date January 16, 1995 Cast Kate Mulgrew , Robert Beltran , Roxann Dawson , Robert Duncan McNeill , Ethan Phillips , Robert Picardo , Tim Russ , Garrett Wang , Majel Barrett , Jeri Ryan , Jennifer Lien , scarlett pomers , Martha Hackett , Tarik Ergin , Manu Intiraymi , Nancy Hower , Alexander Enberg , Dwight Schultz , Josh Clark , Simon Billig Seasons 7 Expand

Watch on Paramount+

7 'Farscape' (1999-2003)

Created by Rockne S. O'Bannon

Image via SyFy

It's usually the victims of untimely cancelations that end up becoming television's most underrated cult classics, and Farscape is no exception. With eye-popping visuals, including makeup and prosthetics by the famous Jim Henson Company, it's about an astronaut from Earth who finds himself thrown into a distant part of the universe, finding himself part of a fugitive alien starship crew.

Farscape was originally planned to be on the air for five seasons, but it was tragically canceled after its fourth, prompting a cliffhanger whose sting fans still haven't recovered from. Even still, it remains one of the most thrilling sci-fi shows ever, with groundbreaking production qualities, compelling characters, and stories that are always thoroughly entertaining even after several re-watches — which are bound to be tempting for anyone who gets into the series.

Farscape Release Date March 19, 1999 Creator(s) Rockne S. O'Bannon Cast Ben Browder , Claudia Black , Virginia Hey , Anthony Simcoe , Gigi Edgley , Paul Goddard , Lani Tupu , Wayne Pygram , Jonathan Hardy , Tammy MacIntosh , Raelee Hill , Melissa Jaffer , David Franklin , Rebecca Riggs Seasons 4

Watch on Fubo

6 'Babylon 5' (1993-1998)

Created by J. Michael Straczynski

Image via Warner Bros. Television

One of the most complex and engrossing worlds in all of sci-fi is Babylon 5's. Considered by some the single greatest science fiction series of all time, its story takes place in the 23rd century. The Earth Alliance space station Babylon 5, located in neutral territory, is a major focal point for political intrigue, racial tensions, and wars over the course of five years.

Thanks to its complex story arcs and some of the genre's most memorable characters, the show transcends its occasionally shoddy visual effects and cheesier elements. It's the kind of series that gets better and better with each new season, blending heart, action, imagination, and great character moments together like only the most fun shows can.

Babylon 5 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 22, 1993 Cast Bruce Boxleitner , michael o'hare , Tracy Scoggins , Richard Biggs , Peter Jurasik , Jason Carter , Robert Rusler , Mira Furlan , patricia tallman , bill mumy , Claudia Christian , Jerry Doyle , stephen furst , Jeff Conaway , Andrea Thompson , Andreas Katsulas Rating Seasons 5 Expand

5 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' (1993-1999)

Created by Rick Berman and Michael Piller

Image via Paramount

The best Star Trek show that started in the '90s, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine twists the Star Trek formula as, instead of a starship, it follows a space station. Set in the vicinity of the liberated planet of Bajor, it's about the Federation station Deep Space Nine, which guards the opening of a wormhole that leads to the other side of the galaxy.

With its many iconic characters, much longer story arcs than most other Star Trek shows, and some of the best uniforms in the franchise, it's a series that feels vastly distinct from any other in this endearing universe. Its characters are more morally complex and its themes constantly dive deeper than usual into the topics that typically concern Star Trek, making this an obligatory watch for those who like the franchise.

4 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' (1995-1996)

Created by Hideaki Anno

Image via Gainax

Not just the gold standard of mecha shows, but one of the greatest and most intricate anime series ever put together, Hideaki Anno's Neon Genesis Evangelion needs no introduction to all those familiar with the medium. It's an action epic where a teenage boy finds himself recruited as a member of an elite team of pilots by his father.

Evangelion is one of the most narratively complex and visually stunning animated shows ever, dealing with themes as complicated as religion, philosophy, and depression in the most layered ways. It was one of the pioneers of modern anime series at a time when this new version of the medium was starting to take shape. The only problem is that it sets the bar so incredibly high for those just getting started with Japanese animation.

Neon Genesis Evangelion Release Date October 4, 1995 Creator Hideaki Anno Cast Megumi Ogata , Megumi Hayashibara , Akira Ishida , Yûko Miyamura , Fumihiko Tachiki , Kotono Mitsuishi , Maaya Sakamoto , Motomu Kiyokawa Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix

3 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998-1999)

Created by Hajime Yatate

Image via Sunrise

Created by one Hajime Yatate, a pseudonym for the collective contributions of the staff of animation studio Sunrise (now Bandai Namco), Cowboy Bebop is one of the most iconic and legendary anime series of all time. It's a neo-noir space Western following the various futuristic adventures and misadventures of an easygoing bounty hunter and his partners.

Through just 26 episodes, Cowboy Bebop became one of the best sci-fi anime shows ever, popular and influential like very few others. Its sense of humor provides some great levity to the intense, visually stunning action, and its kinetic mixture of violence, emotion, and laughter makes it the kind of televisual experience that genuinely has zero dead spots throughout each of its episodes.

Cowboy Bebop (1998) Release Date September 2, 2001 Cast Koichi Yamadera , Unshô Ishizuka , Megumi Hayashibara , Steve Blum , Beau Billingslea Seasons 1

Watch on Hulu

2 'Futurama' (1999-)

Created by Matt Groening

Image via Hulu

For the quarter of a century that the public has been getting new Futurama episodes, it's had more than enough time to ensure its status as one of the most timeless, infinitely creative animated sitcoms in history. One of the funniest sci-fi comedy shows ever, it follows a pizza delivery boy who's accidentally frozen in 1999 and thawed out on New Year's Eve a thousand years later. There, he teams up with a team of friends to travel the galaxy on all sorts of adventures.

Like all sitcoms that have been running for as long as it has, Futurama has its weaker seasons and its stronger seasons, its more creative episodes and its less inspired ones. For the vast majority of the show's run, however, it has been a blast. Imaginative, hilarious, and full of visual personality, it's a legendary space sitcom that fans are counting on to last for much, much longer.

1 'The X-Files' (1993-2018)

Created by Chris Carter