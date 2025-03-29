The 1990s was a decade filled with so many great shows, many of which inspired series that are popular today. Some have even returned decades later with new seasons, sequels, or spin-offs. In some cases, these shows were ahead of their time. Some only lasted a single season for this reason. Others are ones viewers can look back on and imagine how they might have been received or delivered differently today.

The shows include dramas, sitcoms, and procedurals, all of which made their mark in the TV landscape. They could have done just as well, potentially even better, had they launched in the 21st century instead, and remain relevant to this day.

10 'Profit' (1996)

Created by David Greenwalt and John McNamara

Image via Fox

Profit preceded shows like The Sopranos, Mad Men, and Breaking Bad, which took traditional network television to a new level in the 2000s. But in the ‘90s, Profit was a shocking show that some viewers couldn’t wrap their heads around at the time. The story follows Jim Profit (Adrian Pasdar), a junior executive at a conglomerate that engages in shady activities and unethical business practices. He also had a troubled childhood that led him to sleep curled up in a shipping box at night, harkening back to trauma from his childhood.

Profit was so dark that some viewers were put off by the narrative and the egregious actions of the lead character. Yet it has overwhelmingly positive reviews and seems tame in comparison to darker and more disturbing network shows today. Profit is a great TV show that was ahead of its time. Had Profit premiered even five years later, it would likely have gone on much longer.