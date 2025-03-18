The 1990s was a fantastic decade for television. It’s this decade that brought viewers gems like Beverly Hills, 90210, Friends, Twin Peaks, The X-Files, and The Simpsons. Those shows inspired so many others that have come since. A few were resurrected for additional seasons or sequel shows more than a decade later, and one is even still airing to this day.

But the 1990s also saw some great shows that didn’t have such enduring power. These shows lasted only a single season only to disappear into lost TV heaven. Some are still remembered today, and a few have even developed cult classic status, while others have been largely forgotten.

10 'Sydney' (1990–1990)

Created by Michael J. Wilson and Douglas Wyman

CBS

It’s impossible to imagine Friends without the late Matthew Perry as Chandler. But that could very well have happened if Sydney, the sitcom he was cast in before snagging the career-defining role, continued on air. He starred as Billy, a police officer and the overprotective brother of the title character, played by Valerie Bertinelli, a private investigator who moves from New York to her small hometown.

Sydney was a valiant effort to keep Bertinelli on screen after the end of One Day at a Time, but it didn’t last beyond the 13-episode first season. Four years later, the first episode of Friends debuted. So, while fans would have loved to have gotten more of Sydney, it’s perhaps a good thing the show didn’t go on for more seasons.