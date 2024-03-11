Sitcoms in the 90s reflected much of the enthusiasm and exuberance of the previous decade, but as the 90s evolved, new concepts were brought to sitcoms that revolved around idealized family dynamics. As new series emerged, they aimed to embrace more diverse and realistic portrayals of families and friendships. They incorporated edgier humor and addressed social issues, reflecting a shift towards more modern and nuanced storytelling.

Reflecting trends in television, many shows contributed to the cultural landscape of the time with their memorable characters and enduring popularity. Influencing fashion and the emerging tabloid culture. Above all, 90s sitcoms are still loved for their nostalgic charm and humor that remains relatable. With simplicity and genuine warmth, these shows give off a comfortable and enjoyable experience to viewers that keeps them in reruns.

10 ‘Full House’ (1987-1995)

The delightfully unordinary dynamic of three men that come under one roof to raise three children was too good of a premise not to work. The popular sitcom centered around widowed father Danny Tanner, who, with the help of his brother-in-law and best friend, explores the challenges and joys of an unconventional family set-up. Blending humor with life lessons and touching moments that consumed viewers.

Full House had a significant cultural impact, becoming a beloved part of the 90s pop culture. Catchphrases, like “You got it, dude!” and “How rude!” were brought into many households, resonating with audiences. The cast, especially the Olsen twins who played Michelle, gained widespread attention. The series rebooted in 2016, under the new title Fuller House, which focused on the lives of daughters D.J. and Stephanie. Continuing to contribute to the popularity of family-oriented shows.

9 ‘Roseanne’ (1988- 2018)

Cast: Roseanne Barr, John Goodwin, Laurie Metcalf

Following the Conner family, Roseanne and Dan Conner are working-class parents with their children in a fictional Illinois town. Addressing the everyday challenges and triumphs faced by the family as they give a realistic portrayal of a blue-collar American life. Starring Roseanne Barr and her signature style of humor that she brings from her stand-up.

With irreverent and unusual circumstances, Roseanne enthralled audiences each week. The show tackled issues rarely shown on television, such as economic struggles and the complexities of family life. Praised for its groundbreaking approach and realistic portrayal, it allowed for the diversification of other sitcoms during the 90s, giving new perspectives. Roseanne rebooted in 2018 and a continuation of the series The Conners is now in its sixth season on ABC.

8 ‘Family Matters’ (1989-1998)

Cast: Reginald VelJohnson, Jaleel White, Kellie Shanygne Williams

Family Matters explores family relationships as well as school life and interactions between a middle-class family living in Chicago. The show made a cultural impact, addressing social issues and showcasing a predominantly black cast that was uncommon in the era. Helping to promote diversity on television and to audiences that are interested in the blend of good humor and heart.

The show is famously known for its character Steve Urkel, a nerdy and eccentric neighbor whose antics terrorize his next-door neighbors. Urkel helped the show gain prominence with his comedic hijinks and unrequited love for Laura Winslow that became central to the show’s throughline. His catchphrase “Did I do that?” became widely recognized, prompting a generation to annoy parents with that distinctive phrase.

Family Matters Release Date September 22, 1989 Creator William Bickley, Michael Warren Cast Reginald VelJohnson , Darius McCrary , Jaleel White Seasons 9

7 ‘Murphy Brown’ (1988-1998)

Cast: Candace Bergen, Grant Shaud, Robert Pastorelli

The character of Murphy, played by Candace Bergen, became an instant representation of a successful and assertive woman. The sitcom follows the life of a strong-willed and independent investigative journalist as she navigates her career at the fictional news magazine FYI. Featuring her relationships with colleagues and friends as she takes on a journey as a single mother.

Murphy Brown made history with the acknowledgment of timely political and social issues, bringing in current events to the series. The series broke ground for its portrayal of a career woman who doesn’t follow traditional connotations that other family-oriented series played out. Murphy Brown sparked discussions about the role of women in the workplace and the challenges negative stereotypes have on women. Murphy Brown became an emblem of empowerment as the series was acclaimed for witty and clever writing. Unfortunately, in 2018, the show had a short-lived revival that only lasted one season.

Murphy Brown Release Date November 14, 1988 Creator Diane English Cast Candice Bergen , Faith Ford , Joe Regalbuto , Charles Kimbrough , Lily Tomlin Seasons 11

6 ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ (1996-2005)

Cast: Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett

From creator Phil Rosenthal of Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil, is the universal concept of dealing with your parents. With the comedic talent of Ray Romano, the series follows the life of a sports writer and his family. Mainly playing into the dynamic between Ray, his intrusive parents, and his older brother Robert. Where the humor arises from the everyday challenges and misunderstandings within an extended family, creating a relatable and entertaining portrayal of domestic life.

The show presented a minimalist approach appreciated by audiences. Like a play, it was all about the dialogue between the characters giving snappy responses fast, like a firecracker of jokes. With relatable scenarios and witty humor, the show resonated with a broad audience, making it a popular and enduring sitcom. The series was even brought over to Russia and made into a series because, after all, everyone can relate to being a little sick of their in-laws.

Everybody Loves Raymond Release Date September 13, 1996 Cast Ray Romano , Patricia Heaton , Doris Roberts , Peter Boyle , Brad Garrett Seasons 9

5 ‘The Nanny’ (1993-1999)

Cast: Fran Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis

The wit of Fran Drescher shines brightly as she plays the iconic Fran Fine, a fashion-conscious woman from Queens who becomes a nanny for a wealthy family consisting of a widowed Broadway producer and his three children. Fran brings her fresh perspectives and unique lifestyle to an otherwise withering household. Her unfiltered personality brightens the atmosphere of the show as she navigates her role as a nanny and becomes an integral part of the family.

Fran helped bring The Nanny into everlasting infamy with her signature nasal voice and comedic timing, unabashedly being herself. Her outfits also lifted the series' status, helping to inspire a generation of women to be confident and proud in what they wear. Over the years, the show has gained a dedicated fan base because of Fran's feminism. With its lighthearted and entertaining approach, it has remained well-regarded for its unique charm.

The Nanny Release Date November 3, 1993 Cast Fran Drescher , Charles Shaughnessy , Lauren Lane , Nicholle Tom , Benjamin Salisbury , Madeline Zima , Renée Taylor Seasons 6

4 ‘Frasier’ (1993-2004)

Cast: Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Toks Olagundoye

Frasier was a breath of fresh air, as the sitcom followed the life of a psychiatrist and radio show host. Picking up after the end of his marriage when the doctor has to move back to his hometown of Seattle, where he begins reconnecting with his brother and father. Revolving around Frasier's personal and professional life, exploring the complexities of how both lives can live harmoniously.

The beauty of Fraser was the level of wit and sophistication the show possessed while also being able to laugh at itself in the process. It maintained the characteristics of its predecessor, Cheers, while successfully being able to establish its own identity. The show went on to receive critical acclaim for the writing as well as Kelsey Grammer's portrayal of the titular character. The show garnered numerous awards, including multiple Emmys, becoming one of the most celebrated shows of the 90s. The series was even picked up again in 2023 on Paramount +.

Fraiser Release Date September 16, 1993 Creator David Angell, Peter Casey, David Lee Cast Kelsey Grammer , Jane Leeves , David Hyde Pierce , Peri Gilpin , John Mahoney , Dan Butler Seasons 11

3 ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ (1990-1996)

Cast: Will Smith, Alphonso Ribiero, James Avery

With a theme song that pitched a tent in most people’s minds, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of the 90s best shows. As Will Smith plays himself, a teenager sent to live with his wealthy family relatives in their mansion after he gets into a school fight. Famously exploring the culture shock that Will faces from being a street kid to an upper-class lifestyle. Blending humor and drama at times to address social issues while still maintaining a lighthearted tone.

During its time on air, Fresh Prince made statements through their episodes. Creating storylines about race and class that have a cultural impact. By assessing it in a comedic way, it made the issues accessible to all audiences. Along with Smith’s charismatic performance that helped catapult him into stardom and a successful career long after the end of the show. Recently, Fresh Prince was adapted into a more dramatic series Bel-Air, that is featured on NBC’s Peacock.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Release Date September 10, 1990 Cast Will Smith , James Avery , Janet Hubert , alfonso ribeiro , Karyn Parsons , Tatyana Ali , Joseph Marcell , Daphne Reid , Ross Bagley Seasons 6

2 ‘Friends’ (1994-2004)

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry

The six lives of friends living in New York City utterly captivated audiences during its ten-season-long run. Mixing the professional and personal lives of the characters created a humorous account of the misadventures of twenty-somethings trying to make it through life. While exploring themes of friendship, love, and the ups and downs of everyday life, the show offers a relatable portrait that audiences still look back to today.

From Jennifer Aniston's outfits to Joey’s catchphrase - “How you Doin’,” it is hard to find a way this show hasn’t impacted someone. Friends has left a long-lasting cultural impression, becoming a global phenomenon with a wide audience that tuned in each week to make it one of the most popular sitcoms of its time. The actors embedded themselves into their characters, creating some of the most unique individuals to appear on television. The on-screen chemistry left an erasable mark, giving ample amounts of memorable episodes that play in the heads of fans.

1 ‘Seinfeld’ (1989-1998)

Cast: Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld created comedy gold when they meshed together to create the iconic show about nothing. In an era of entangled plotlines, Seinfeld made things simple by focusing on the daily lives and interactions of characters Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer. Their encounters with the intricacies of life and social etiquette gave way to some of the best moments in television history, from the “Soup Nazi” to celebrating Festivus.

Seinfeld highlights the everyday circumstances that we find ourselves in and the minutiae we put ourselves through. Leaving a profound impact on the 90s with numerous catchphrases and quotable episodes. Revolutionizing sitcoms and storytelling in the process by doing observational humor that focuses on the mundane aspects of life. The show offered a fresh and relatable perspective that resonated with audiences then and today. Celebrated for being an anti-sitcom, the show left itself a lasting legacy as the creators decided to end the series at the peak of their ratings.

Seinfeld Release Date July 5, 1989 Creator Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld Cast Jerry Seinfeld , Jason Alexander , Michael Richards , Julia Louis-Dreyfus Seasons 9

