9-1-1 will be paid a visit by someone from its former network. Deadline has revealed that Malcolm Jamal Warner will guest star in three upcoming episodes of the show. Warner will play Brad, a nurse in a hospital burn unit who is connected to Bobby’s (Peter Krause) past. Details about this connection and what it means for Bobby have not been revealed yet. There is no information about when he will debut or which episodes he is set to appear in.

Warner is known for his work on Fox's The Resident as the quirky but talented Dr AJ Austin, a character he played on the show for six seasons until it ended. Lately, he was seen in the fourth episode of Howard Gordon's drama series, Accused on Fox, and had guest appearances in Wonder Years on ABC and The Irrational on NBC. 9-1-1 aired on Fox for six seasons making this a mini-reunion of two former Fox stars.

What Is '9-1-1' Season 7 About?

9-1-1 currently airs on ABC and Season 7 has seen the biggest numbers for the show in two years. It is ABC's most-watched currently airing series across all platforms, averaging 4 million live viewers, a number that rises dramatically when streaming is factored in. The show, which just crossed 100 aired episodes, has already been renewed for an eighth season on the network.

It stars Krause as Captain Bobby Nash, Angela Bassett as Sergeant Athena Grant, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta Wilson, Oliver Stark as Evan Buckley, Ryan Guzman as Edmundo Diaz, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, and Kenneth Choi as Howie Han.

Season 7 kicked off with a major 3-episode emergency at sea. Athena and Bobby's honeymoon was interrupted when terrorists boarded the cruise ship they were on, leaving it damaged and sinking. Episode 4 saw the show return to form as it began to thread personal arcs, leading to fan favorite Buck realizing he is bisexual. In the upcoming episode, Hen and Karen (Tracie Thoms) welcome someone new to their family. Elsewhere, Buck goes on his first date with Tommy while Eddie and Marisol (Edy Ganem) inspect their relationship.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air on ABC on Thursday nights. Past seasons are streaming now on Hulu.

