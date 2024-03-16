The Big Picture ABC plans to cross over 9-1-1 with The Bachelor but details remain scarce.

The set photo hints at the 118 outside the Bachelor mansion.

Oliver Stark hints at a crossover emergency in the fifth episode of 9-1-1 Season 7, promising an exciting watch.

While no one is holding their breath for a crossover between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, at least this season, it would seem ABC plans on integrating their newest show into the ABC universe. 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark teased a crossover between his show and another ABC to People, but he didn't divulge any details about which show the crossover would be with. A new set photo shared by People offers a telltale sign that a crossover is imminent with another show from The Bachelor Nation. It is unclear which one of the Bachelor shows it could be because the photo only shows a 118 ambulance sitting on the wet driveway of The Bachelor mansion. Speaking about the crossover, Stark said:

“It's not a direct crossover, but there's a feel of it. There's a really fun emergency, and it's not necessarily the biggest in terms of spectacle, but in the fifth episode of the season, there's one that kind of touches base with another ABC show. I'm really excited for that just because I think it will be a good watch.”

ABC declined to deny or confirm anything shown in the photo. It, however, clarifies some things because one would have thought that if 9-1-1 was to do a crossover with another ABC show, it would be Station 19, or Grey's Anatomy. All three shows deal with similar situations and it would be an easy crossover. 9-1-1 is also known for blurring the lines between fact and fiction, sometimes dipping toes into events from the real world and a crossover with The Bachelor would not be impossible. Most recently they took a dig at The Oscars for Angela Bassett's loss and fictionalized a real-life emergency.

With the ambulance on the scene, one can expect an emergency of a medical nature. With several hopeful romantics in one setting, a heart-related emergency is not out of the question. The fact that Stark teased the crossover might mean that his character has a more significant arc in the storyline. As 9-1-1's most eligible bachelor, might this be his chance to find love? He has tried and failed several methods of finding love and might open to whisking away a contestant.

'9-1-1' Season 7 Is Now On ABC

9-1-1 is now part of ABC's Thursday night lineup. The move to ABC makes it easier for the show to plan crossovers with any other ABC show. Season 7 debuted this week, increased viewers from the previous season, and was the night's top-rated show in the key demo. The premiere episode set in motion a 3-episode major emergency arc that will conclude on the third episode set for the end of this month. If the schedule doesn't change, the crossover episode should air on April 11.

9-1-1 Season 7 airs on ABC on Thursday nights. Past seasons are streaming now on Hulu.

