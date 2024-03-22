The Big Picture The Buddie fandom is split on whether Buck and Eddie's relationship is platonic or romantic, but Oliver Stark appreciates the passion fans have for it.

Ryan Guzman also acknowledges the strong opinions fans have and trusts the writers to come up with more scenes to satisfy them in 9-1-1 Season 7.

Showrunner Tim Minear plans to continue highlighting the friendship between Buck and Eddie, promising more scenes showcasing their dynamic in each episode.

From the moment Buck laid eyes on him when Eddie walked into the 118, something shifted for both of them and the audience. Buddie was born that day and after years of fans dissecting their actions and writers throwing some Easter eggs here and there, it looks like 9-1-1 is ready to jump into the deep end with them now. Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman, who play Buck and Eddie respectively, talked to On The Red Carpet recently about this atypical relationship and where they see it in the future.

The Buddie fandom is quite passionate and that's something Stark is well aware of. He knows there is a divide among fans about what Buck and Eddie's relationship represents, but he loves that people see these characters no matter the differences. He said the following about Buddie:

"Listen, people have very strong opinions about the Buck and Eddie relationship. Some people see it platonically; some people say it romantically. And listen, I'm just happy that people are seeing it and having these strong opinions on it. I think worse than anything would be if nobody cared, but in actual fact people have these really strong opinions and feel very invested in it."

Guzman echoed Stark's sentiments about fans' passion for the two characters. He also teased that the writers are well aware of what fans want, and he couldn't wait to see what they come up with.

"And ... and we're here for it. Without the passion, we would not be here. So again, we are very grateful for that passion. And they [writers] have plenty of ideas, right? We're not the writers. So the writers have taken note as well, and we trust exactly... you know... what the writers have in store for us and I think with this season 7, we got a lot in store for the audience and give them more of what they've known and a lot of what they don't."

'9-1-1' Season 7 Will Feature More Buddie Scenes

Close

While 9-1-1's showrunner Tim Minear didn't confirm the direction he and his team plan on taking Buddie, he did promise more scenes between them. "I've had a lot of fun writing Buck and Eddie and playing their dynamic," he said. "Their friendship is the core of that coupling. I'm trying to hit it in every episode.'' Currently, Buddie is collaborating on Christopher's love life after an unforeseen development rendered Eddie useless on that front, and he had to call in some reinforcement from Buck.

Watch all-new 9-1-1 episodes on Thursdays at 8 PM ET on ABC, or stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu