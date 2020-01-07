‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Trailer: Rob Lowe & Liv Tyler Lead Fox’s Texas-Set Spinoff

0

Fox’s hit drama 9-1-1 is heading to Texas in the new spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star, the new procedural that follows the lives of first responders — the firefighters, paramedics, dispatchers, and police officers putting their lives on the line to keep the city safe. Rob Lowe stars as Owen Strand, a 9/11 first-responder who relocates with his son and fellow firefighter (Ronen Rubenstein) from New York City to Austin, Texas and finds his big-city swagger at odds with his new local community — including Liv Tyler‘s chief paramedic.

The series comes from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear with Lowe co-executive producing and the cast and creators were on-hand at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California today, where Lowe explained that he’s been trying to work with the creative team for decades.

“You have to understand, Tim, Brad and Ryan have known me for a long time,” Lowe said. “Ryan wrote Nip/Tuck for me many years ago and my agents didn’t give it to me. We’ve been trying to find something to do together for 20 years.”

Minear also teased the potential for more spinoffs if Lone Star is a hit: “Am I going to Dick Wolf the show? Hell yeah,” he told the press.

9-1-1: Lone Star also stars Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, and Natacha Karam. the series has a two-night premiere on Fox on January 19 and 20. Watch the trailer debut below.

“The beauty of having a hit drama like 9-1-1 from the genius minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear is it allows you to explore thrilling stories as told through an array of distinctive characters,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “In 9-1-1: LONE STAR, they’ve given us a special opportunity to expand the franchise into new territory – literally and figuratively — and we’re thrilled to have the incomparable Rob Lowe headline this new iteration when it joins our schedule next season.”

