Tuesdays feature Accused and Murder In a Small Town, while Wednesday to Saturday offers unscripted programming.

Family Guy moves to mid-season to make way for new comedy Universal Basic Guys, with a lineup of new dramas for midseason premieres.

Fox has unveiled its fall schedule, and according to Deadline, the network has made some changes to accommodate new and returning shows. 9-1-1: Lone Star, which had been missing from the previous season, will now premiere the fifth season this fall. The show occupies the data and timeslot previously occupied by the flagship series 9-1-1, which now airs on ABC. 9-1-1: Lone Star will kick off Fox's Monday nights as the show settles into the 8 PM time slot. It will be used to usher in Fox's new buzzworthy show, Rescue Hi-Surf. The lifeguard drama comes from John Wells (Animal Kingdom, Shameless) and the first season has seen an episode increase from the original twelve to nineteen. The pairing will see different dramas pull off rescues in different parts of the country, something Fox’s EVP of Program Planning Dan Harrison defines as "Monday is the night of rescues."

Tuesdays will have Fox's hit show, Accused, back on schedule after being absent for the previous season, just like 9-1-1: Lone Star. The anthology series has already set the cast for the second season with some surprising cast returns and new additions. The second night of dramas on Fox will have a new series, Murder In a Small Town, a Canadian procedural. The series follows a big-city cop who relocates to a quiet coastal town hoping for a break but finds the town has its own secrets.

Wednesday through Saturday features unscripted programming. The Masked Singer kicks off Wednesday at 8 PM, followed by Rob Lowe's The Floor at 9 PM. Hell's Kitchen opens Thursday night at 8 PM, followed by Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test at 9 PM. Friday ushers in sports with Fox College Football Friday/Fox College Hoops/Fox UFL at 8 PM. Fox Sports Saturday occupies Saturday nights from 8 PM to 10:30 PM.

'Family Guy' Moves to Mid-season

Sundays are typically animated comedy nights on Fox, and they will remain so come fall with The Simpsons, Bob's Burger, and Krapopolis, but Family Guy will not be on the schedule. The veteran comedy will now return during the mid-season as it makes way for a new animated comedy, Universal Basic Guys -- which has been renewed for a second season ahead of the first. Fox's trust in Family Guy's audience is strong, with Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn saying, “The show is beloved, and it will resonate with the audience when it comes back. We will give it a long run with no repeats.” The Great North, Grimsburg, Animal Control, The Cleaning Lady, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and Going Dutch will be joined by the new drama Doc for midseason premieres.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 is currently in production. Stream past seasons on Hulu.

