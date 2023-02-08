9-1-1: Lone Star actor Rafael Silva has spoken about his character’s most recent run into trouble. The star opened up about Carlos’ relationship with Iris (Lyndsy Fonseca) whilst revealing what is expected to come next for the Austin police officer following Season 3, Episode 4’s dramatic ending.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Silva spoke about his character’s surprise relationship with Iris. In the season return of 9-1-1: Lonestar, it was revealed that Carlos (Silva) and Iris (Fonseca) were secretly married, causing tensions between Carlos and his fiancé, TK (Ronen Rubinstein). “Right from Season 1, I knew that Carlos and Iris had an established relationship. They were either fiancés or they were married. So it’s been great, in Season 4, to come back and revisit that and allow the story to flourish and to blossom,” Silva admitted, before further explaining he had to work to make the revelation work. “To justify [the revelation], I need to ground Carlos in a way where this relationship made sense—not only for Rafael, not only for the audience, but this relationship needed to be strong enough to justify seeing Carlos in a completely different light. It needed to justify him being so persistent in finding Iris and having that determination and that dedication.”

Silva further explained that his character would do anything for Iris. “Carlos is someone who has to follow the rules, not only in his job, but I think just as a person. He tends to be a rule follower. But when it comes to Iris… He’s breaking the rule for the person that has broken the rules for him so many times,” Silva said, attributing Carlos’ recognition of Iris’ love and acceptance of him as the catalyst behind his determination to save her. “It informs this level of determination that we’ve never seen Carlos have before.” This included Carlos going against his boss, who would not believe Iris. “He has to be the one [to] sit up and say, ‘You know what?’ pardon my French here, ‘F–- everyone and f–- everything. I’m going to go find her no matter what it takes. And the no matter what it takes is essentially finding out the truth—even if it requires going back to that abandoned house and crawling into a tunnel in this house.”

Image via FOX

Silva also hinted at what is to come for his character following “Cry Wolf”’s final scene. “We’re going to see Carlos in a position where he has never been in: a complete loss of control over the situation. And this boy’s going to be in trouble,” Silva revealed, indicating the stakes will be high after his character was hit and knocked unconscious by a shovel at the end of the tunnel. “I can’t really say much more, but Carlos is going to be in a place he often avoids. Carlos is going to be in a place where he… How do I say this? Some imprisonment… He is in front of death.” It will be interesting to see how Carlos makes it out of this situation.

Fictional drama series 9-1-1: Lone Star premiered in January 2020 and focuses on the fire, police, and ambulance emergency services of Austin, Texas. The spin-off series of 9-1-1 was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. The procedural series stars Silva, Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, and Brian Michael Smith among others. The fourth season premiered on January 24, 2023.

9-1-1: Lone Star is on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Fox. Check out the preview for Season 4 below: