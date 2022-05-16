After what was reported as "down to the wire" negotiations, Fox has renewed 9-1-1: Lone Star, the spin-off of the network's popular drama series 9-1-1, for a fourth season. The series' renewal was a part of Fox's upfront slate announcement that was released earlier today.

Not among the shows mentioned in Fox's upfront presentation were 9-1-1 and fellow high-ranking series The Resident. Deadline reported that the negotiations for the renewal very nearly didn't close on Sunday for 9-1-1: Lone Star since the network had to focus on series that were on the bubble since they were tougher decisions. Shows that would appear like easier answers ended up taking longer because of this. The complications for the series renewals are due largely to the fact that Fox and 20th Television, the production studio for both 9-1-1 and The Resident, are no longer the same company after the studio was purchased by Disney.

While the deals for 9-1-1 and The Resident could not close before Monday's upfront presentation, they were able to agree to terms for the newerer 9-1-1: Lone Star series, which is why it was part of the upcoming slate. “We are in good-faith negotiations [on 9-1-1 and The Resident],” Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said on Fox’s upfront call Monday morning (transcript via Deadline). “Based on the long history with 20th Television, I think we are in pretty good shape. We adore Ryan and are so pleased that Lone Star is lock and loaded.”

9-1-1: Lone Star premiered in January 2020 and is led by Owen Strand, played by Rob Lowe, a New York firefighter captain that relocates to Austin, Texas. The story of the series follows Strand as well as the lives of the police, firefighters, and paramedics of his Company 126, while Owen attempts to find a balance between his duties as a leader and his own personal problems. The series usually wins its Monday timeslot, with its season 3 finale set to premiere tonight on Fox.

The series was created by 9-1-1 co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, all of who also serve as executive producers on the series. Other executive producers on the series include Angela Bassett, Bradley Buecker, John J. Gray, Rashad Raisani, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Trey Callaway. Lowe also serves as a co-executive producer. The cast of the series also includes Gina Torres, Jim Parrack, Rafael L. Silva, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, and Brian Michael Smith.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 finale is set to premiere tonight on Fox at 9pm ET.

