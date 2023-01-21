After the hit show 9-1-1 went on a hiatus over the winter break, FOX came up with a game plan to keep viewers entertained while the cast returns to set for a three-month shooting period. 9-1-1 Lone Star, the procedural hit's spinoff, will be back for Season 4 in a matter of days, and it promises to fill the void with another emergency at hand. When a Derecho (a long-lived and destructive thunderstorm) hits Texas, Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and Captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) must lead their teams in order to protect everyone from the damage caused by this natural disaster. A hectic situation like this requires dedication and drastic measures, which doesn't come as a surprise for this group of first responders. If you are looking to know when and where you can watch the new season, here is a guide with all the information you need.

When Is 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 4 Premiering?

As previously mentioned, the OG series was airing on FOX during the 2022 fall season and won't be back with new episodes for a while. In order to keep the procedural feel up and running, 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 4 will premiere on January 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT. The series was previously slated to air on Tuesday, January 17, but was pushed back a week after the announcement that The Resident's season finale would be split into two parts. The first part of that came out on January 10 and the second part will be released to the public on January 17. The first episode of Season 4 will lead into the second episode of FOX's latest anthology drama, Accused.

Where Can You Stream 9-1-1 Lone Star?

Season 4 will be available to stream live through FOX's website and app. The FOX NOW streaming platform allows viewers to watch shows like 9-1-1 Lone Star, both in real-time and on demand. To access the app, you have to use your TV provider login. Another perk of using FOX NOW is that you can rewind an episode airing on TV to make sure you don't miss out on any details. If you want to rewatch the series in order to remember everything that happened in the previous seasons, you can also watch Seasons 1-3 through Hulu. To subscribe to this streaming platform, you can opt for a more basic plan that includes ads for $7.99 per month or pay $14.99 per month for the plan with no ads.

Both alternatives allow you to enjoy a 30-day free trial after subscribing. Now, there is an additional plan to consider if you are also interested in accessing content from Disney+ and sports coverage from ESPN. With the bundle option, you can subscribe to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ without having to pay for these streaming platforms individually. The basic bundle includes all the platforms above with ads, and it costs about $12.99 per month. With the Trio Premium plan, you pay $19.99 per month and won't encounter ads when watching content from Hulu (you can also download and watch episodes from Hulu without WI-Fi) and Disney+. However, you will still have ads included on ESPN+. Lastly, you can pay $69.99 per month, if you want to add Live TV into the mix. This option has ads on all the streaming platforms that are part of the bundle but would allow you to watch live broadcasts of shows and events.

Watch the 9-1-1 Season 4 First Look Trailer Here

Stakes are higher than ever for the 126 as they must deal with the side effects of a disastrous downpour. According to the trailer, there will even be a moment where the group of first responders witnesses frogs falling from the sky. After Season 3 ended on a positive note with T.K.'s (Ronen Rubinstein) wedding proposal to Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) and Owen overcoming his anger issues, the 126 will face another weather-related struggle. Once the thunderstorm is over, a Heat Burst leads the temperatures to rise to 122 degrees, and it is safe to say that this will lead to an even more catastrophic aftermath. Yet, the trailer assures viewers that no matter the challenge, this team is ready to do their job to the best of their abilities in order to keep safety a priority.

More Procedural Dramas That You Can Watch Next

Since 9-1-1 Lone Star will be airing episodes on a weekly roll-out, you might want to watch other shows with a similar dynamic. The following recommendations will surely grasp your attention whenever you are in need of more procedural drama.

Station 19: Similarly to 9-1-1 Lone Star, Station 19 is also a spinoff from a beloved series, Grey's Anatomy. It combines the professional and personal lives of a group of firefighters in Seattle, especially that of Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz). The daughter of the head of the firehouse department, Andy is pressured to set by example, but it isn't always easy to play by the books when she gets involved with her colleague Jack Gibson (Grey Damon). If you enjoy getting to know the characters beyond their commendable work as first responders, then you will probably enjoy watching all the ups and downs that Andy and her team experience throughout the seasons. There are also a few times when you will get to see crossovers between the characters from Grey's Anatomy and Station 19.

Chicago Fire: This procedural drama follows the firefighters, paramedics, and rescue squad from Chicago Firehouse 51, as they encounter danger upfront and make life-altering decisions when emergencies arise. Like the characters in 9-1-1 Lone Star, Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) and his hard-working team are committed to saving lives one day at a time. Although viewers do get a glimpse of Mathew Cassey's (Jesse Spencer) or Kelly Severide's (Taylor Kinney) personal affairs, the series sets itself a part from Station 19 by drawing emphasis to the work. Since this is one of the many series that take place in Chicago, there are many crossover episodes between Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med. It is also worth noting that Dick Wolf, the mastermind behind Law and Order SVU and FBI, is an executive producer of this show.

