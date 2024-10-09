For over one year, Marjan had been focused on becoming Station 126's next lieutenant. In 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 3 "CL2," she realizes that Paul is better suited to be the lieutenant and withdraws her interest for consideration. Natacha Karam talked to TV Insider about this surprising turn of events. She also spoke about what's on the horizon for Firefox now that her priorities have shifted. Karam revealed that the show will focus on Marjan's personal life, especially with her boyfriend, Joe (John Clarence Stewart).

“There are developments, very wholesome developments, a very different side to Marjan, and a lot of giggling. I certainly hadn’t giggled that much on set for the last five years," she said of Marjan and Joe's relationship (played Karam's real-life boyfriend) and the sweetness coming. "It’s very cute to see her in a very different light where she is not so much Firefox, and she’s a bit uncomfortable and a bit like, oh, this is all new to me, and out of sorts," the star continued, teasing something different for the character known for being tough and laser focused. But no relationship is always smooth sailing. “Marjan and Joe do encounter some difficulties," Karam cautioned.

Natacha Karam Teases "a Very '9-1-1: Lone Star'" Series Ending.

The actress talked about the upcoming series finale, which showrunner Rashad Raisani teased as having "an apocalyptic ending in more ways than one." "[The series finale is] very, very explosive; very, very dramatic; very 9-1-1: Lone Star go big or go home for that closing chapter," Karam said of the end. "Nothing short of the end of the world," the actress added, echoing Raisani's sentiments. She dived deeper into the ending, saying,

"It's a huge, huge rescue, much like the train derailment was with that kind of budget and spectacle but this time it's not only other people whose lives at risk. It's the 126 . . . as an entire team, every member of the 126."

For his part, Raisani said, "I think people are gonna have a tremendous sense of both closure and longing to not want to leave them behind, that we’re leaving them just before we’re ready to say goodbye, which I hope is the mark of a show that’s ending at the right time. It’s when you feel like it’s too soon, but yet you feel like, OK, that’s a beautiful last chapter for them if that has to be the last chapter."

