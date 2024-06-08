This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

In a surprising turn of events, Sierra McClain has left 9-1-1: Lone Star amid swirling rumours that the show's fifth season might be its last. The drama behind the scenes is as intense as the on-screen action, with contract disputes and cast changes causing a stir. Robyn Lively, who plays Marlene Harris on the show, added fuel to the fire by posting on social media about the final season before quickly deleting the post. The cryptic behaviour has left fans and cast members speculating about the show's future, and, according to a report by Deadline, many of the series regulars are already looking for new roles, hinting that they believe Season 5 will be the end.

Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade mentioned to Deadline that the network had hoped to decide on renewing the show based on its performance this fall. However, this seems increasingly unlikely as production on Season 5 is set to wrap on July 19, with cast contracts expiring around the same time. Sources suggest that it’s improbable these contracts will be extended, meaning the show's fate could be decided before then.

The cast and crew of 9-1-1: Lone Star have faced a series of challenges over the past few years. Two years ago, representatives for the actors approached 20th Television to negotiate raises before Season 4. Normally, series regulars on a broadcast show sign six-year deals with small salary bumps built in. Successful shows often renegotiate for substantial raises in exchange for extending the contracts. However, the studio postponed these talks until after Season 4, and when approached again, refused to renegotiate, indicating that Season 5 would be the series' last. The actors were offered bonuses instead, which some sources dispute as being insufficient.

McClain, one of the original cast members, decided to part ways with the show after this back-and-forth. Despite being offered extra money, she chose to leave. Reps for McClain are reported to have failed to respond to requests for comment. The article went on to state that, since late last year, the cast has been privately sharing what Lively briefly made public: they were informed that Lone Star would end with Season 5. Some cast members have already started auditioning for new projects. Even though they are not officially released from their contracts until July 19, they will need to ask for a release if they book new roles.

Rob Lowe, the show's leading man, has a unique arrangement with 20th Television and Fox. As an executive producer on Lone Star and host of the network's game show The Floor, Lowe has a first-look deal with the network. Sources say that if Fox tries to bring the show back after the cast's contracts expire, Lowe would be willing to return.

For now, fans of 9-1-1: Lone Star will have to wait and see if Season 5 is truly the end of the road or if there's hope for the show to continue.Stay tuned for updates as the drama unfolds both on and off the screen.

