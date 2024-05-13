The Big Picture 9-1-1: Lone Star is now the top drama, leading ABC after moving from Fox for economic reasons.

Fox is waiting to see how 9-1-1: Lone Star performs in the upcoming season before deciding its fate.

A new rescue drama Rescue HI-Surf airs after 9-1-1: Lone Star, starring Arielle Kebbel and produced by John Wells.

With 9-1-1 moving from Fox to ABC, its offshoot, 9-1-1: Lone Star, is now the top drama. 9-1-1 moved from Fox to ABC for economic reasons when Fox said it could not sustain a costly show. While both shows are in the same genre, 9-1-1: Lone Star is less costly to produce because it doesn't have big-name stars and has fewer seasons. Fox and 20th Century struck a deal to produce episodes for the 2024/2025 season, keeping the show off the air for one season. In a conversation with Deadline, Fox's CEO Ron Wade revealed that the show's fate is still not decided, and they are waiting to see how it performs in the upcoming season. He also reiterated the reason behind the delay, saying,

“[9-1-1:] Lone Star was not on the schedule this year because of the strike, and we’re really looking forward to getting it back on in the fall. We are excited about the new season. We’re going to see how that goes as always, and then make decisions on that about the future of that franchise. But at the moment, we’re very focused on that being a launchpad for a new show, Rescue HI-Surf, we’re excited to have it on the schedule.”

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Premieres This Fall

Image via FOX

Being the biggest show on the network currently, 9-1-1: Lone Star is being used to launch a new rescue drama from super producer John Wells. Rescue HI-Surf will air on Mondays at 9 PM right after 9-1-1: Lone Star. The shows have been paired because of their similarities. While 9-1-1: Lone Star is a first responder drama set in a huge city, Rescue HI-Surf is set in Hawai'i and follows a team of lifeguards. Fox tapped 9-1-1 alum Arielle Kebbel to lead alongside Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Iono, Robbie Magasiva, and Adam Demos. The first season will be 19 episodes long. After moving to ABC, 9-1-1 became the top-rated drama on the network, passing ABC vets like Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. The show has been renewed for Season 8.

Rob Lowe stars in 9-1-1: Lone Star as Owen Strand. Other cast members include Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as TK Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva Carlos Reyes, Julians Works as Mateo Chavez, Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian.

The 12-episode season of 9-1-1: Lone Star is currently in production. Catch up with past seasons on Hulu in the US.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Jim Parrack , Sierra Aylina McClain , Gina Torres Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

