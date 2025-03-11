Connie Britton and 9-1-1 have a lot in common. For starters, the actress helped launch the series when it began airing on Fox in 2018. Britton later departed after one season, returning for a guest arc in Season 3 before leaving permanently. The actress is also known for starring in Nashville, a TV show about country music, set in the country music capital of the world. Another 9-1-1 spinoff is in the works at ABC and will be set in Nashville. The show is currently in the casting stages and Decider talked to showrunner Tim Minear, bringing up the possibility of having Britton back in the 9-1-1 universe and in Nashville, Tennessee. Minear confirmed that Britton's name had come up during conversations.

"Her name came up yesterday," he began, revealing that indeed Britton was being considered. He continued, "And I’m like, ‘Maybe we just bring that character back to life? We just say Abby has a twin sister, and we thought she was dead, but she’s really not!'" Based on these comments, it doesn't seem like the idea was run by Britton, making the return a bit hard. Also, it might seem like a huge stretch trying to connect the character who was last seen in Season 3 to the story.

Abby Has Never Quite Left '9-1-1'

Image via FOX

Despite not appearing since Season 3, Abby has been constantly referenced throughout the years. The character was romantically involved with Evan Buckley (Oliver Stark). Her decision to leave broke his heart and he never recovered, occasionally bringing it up. The most recent callback was in the current season when Buck's ex-boyfriend revealed that he was once engaged to Abby. Minear revealed that another mention nearly happened in Season 8, Episode 9, "Sob Stories," when Buck does the same thing to Eddie (Ryan Guzman) he did with Abby when she left. He moved into her house. The showrunner revealed why that mention never happened, saying:

“[The parallels] did [cross my mind], and I had even made reference to it later, but that ended up falling out. I think it just got a little confusing for the network. But there was a reference to that fact. For Buck, it’s different, because he’s not Eddie’s lover, for one thing. He was pining for Abby when she left. But he didn’t think he was living in her place. He thought he was waiting for her to come back.”

Whether Abby returns to the main series or the Nashville spinoff remains to be seen, but it's not impossible. Tune in to ABC on Thursdays at 8 to watch new episodes of 9-1-1 and catch up on Hulu.