Collider is excited to reveal an exclusive clip for the upcoming sixth episode of 9-1-1's currently airing sixth season. The new clip focuses on Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds) as she comes to terms with the fact that she is planning to resign from her position as a firefighter.

The new clip sees Hen and her wife Karen (Tracie Thoms) making breakfast while their son, Denny, (Declan Pratt) sits at the dining table. The trio discusses the two parents' jobs, Hen being a firefighter and Karen a scientist. As a passing remark, Karen says that Hen "isn't really a firefighter anymore" since Hen is very close to fulfilling her dream of becoming a doctor which would mean she would need to leave Station 118. When Denny accidentally knocks over his drink and as the parents scramble to clean up the table, Karen finds Hen's resignation papers, still at their house and not handed into the station Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause). Hen admits that it has been hard for her to hand those papers "makes it real" in terms of her really stepping away from the team. Karen reassures her wife and tells her to talk to Bobby about it and that the sooner that she does it, the sooner the three of them can move onto the "next chapter."

Hen's goal of becoming a doctor has been a constant through line since 9-1-1's third season with all the trials and tribulations that come with trying to break into that field. Episode 5, "Home Invasion," which aired last week showed us that Hen is getting closer and closer to finally realizing that goal, though it also came with the inevitable realization that becoming a doctor means that she would no longer be a firefighter, and it is in this new clip that stepping away from not just the job, but also the team has really been weighing on her.

Originally debuting in 2018, 9-1-1 originally premiered in 2018 and is a first responder-based procedural series. The story follows Los Angeles' Station 118 Fire Department along with the 9-1-1 call center and the Los Angeles Police Department as they respond to emergency situations as well as deal with their own personal drama. The series was created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, The Watcher) as well as his longtime creative partner Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. Minear and Kristen Reidel also serve as the series' co-showrunners. In addition to Hinds, Thoms, and Pratt, the series also stars Angela Bassett stars in the series as Field Sergeant Athena Grant, Jennifer Love Hewitt plays Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark joins the cast as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Kenneth Choi plays Chimney Han, Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah plays May Grant, Marcanthonee plays Jon Reis as Harry Grant, and Gavin McHugh joins the cast as Christopher Diaz. Executive producers on the series include Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall, series star Bassett, Krause, John J. Gray, and Juan Carlos Coto.

Episode 6 of Season 6 of 9-1-1, "Tomorrow," is set to air tonight on FOX at 8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT. You can read the logline for tonight's episode