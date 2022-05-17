No need to reach for your phone, because FOX has finally renewed 9-1-1 for a sixth season, according to a report from Variety. 9-1-1 follows members of Los Angeles' Station 118 Fire Department along with the 9-1-1 call center and the Los Angeles Police Department. Often exploring bizarre and extreme emergencies and situations, the show carries its producer Ryan Murphy's trademark penchant for drama.

9-1-1 originally premiered in 2018 and is a first responder based procedural series. The series was created by Murphy along with his longtime creative partner Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. Minear also serves as a co-showrunner on the series along with Kristen Reidel. Executive producers on the series include Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall, series star Bassett, Krause, John J. Gray, and Juan Carlos Coto.

Angela Bassett stars in the series as Field Sergeant Athena Grant, Peter Krause stars as Capt. Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt plays Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark joins the cast as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds plays Hen Wilson, Kenneth Choi plays Chimney Han, Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah plays May Grant, Marcanthonee plays Jon Reis as Harry Grant, and Gavin McHugh joins the cast as Christopher Diaz.

In 2020, FOX also premiered a Texas-based spin-off of the series called 9-1-1: Lone Star, which stars Rob Lowe. The series also stars Gina Torres as Capt. Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, and others. 9-1-1: Lone Star was renewed for its fourth season ahead of the renewal for its parent series. Lone Star is also created by Murphy, Falchuk and Minear. Minear co-showruns the series with Rashad Raisani. Executive producers on the series include Buecker, Woodall, Gray, Bassett and Lowe. Both series come from 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

Both iterations of the 9-1-1 series have held solid ratings over the years, bringing the network the consistent audience that comes along with procedural series. 9-1-1 has held consistently solid ratings and has received a generally positive critical response throughout its five season run. No further details have yet been released regarding the fourth and sixth seasons of the 9-1-1 series. However, it looks like there will be no shortage of disasters for us to watch unfold on the FOX network next season.

