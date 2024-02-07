The Big Picture Athena and Bobby's honeymoon takes a disastrous turn when their ship sinks after an explosion.

The upcoming season 7 of 9-1-1 will have an explosive premier episode.

Fans can catch the premiere of 9-1-1 on ABC on March 14 and stream earlier seasons on Hulu.

9-1-1 fans sit tight. Just when things begin to look better for Athena and Bobby, their ship is sinking...literally. The highly anticipated season 7 of Ryan Murphy’s procedural drama will soon arrive with continued plot lines and an explosive premier episode. Hello! has unveiled a new poster and Episode 1 synopsis for the upcoming season, and it’s going to be quite a ride.

The poster sees a ship sinking in water after an explosion, glimpses of which were seen in the previously released trailer. This is the same ship Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krause) boarded for their secret honeymoon during season 6 finale. By the looks of it, it isn’t a honeymoon they wanted and duty calls.

Per the report, the first episode is titled "Abandon ‘Ships," and it confirms that Athena and Bobby are indeed on the ship, but their honeymoon is cut short in the face of the emergency. The first episode will also include a new storyline about a fighter jet indicating that we’ll not be solely focusing on the ship explosion. The full synopsis reads,

"Athena and Bobby set off on their honeymoon cruise, but when duty calls, their vacation is put on hold. Meanwhile, a fighter jet traps a civilian, and an unusual incident leaves a couple stuck together."

What to Expect from ‘9-1-1’ Season 7?

When the series was unceremoniously cancelled by Fox, last year, ABC picked it up creating anticipation for fans for what’s to come. Now they can be ready for a dramatic and thrilling season as given the synopsis, we jump directly into action with the opening episode of the 10-episode-long seventh season. Our favorite first responders will not only have the added responsibility of saving some of their own but also facing another unusual incident. So be prepared for a thrilling season with some interpersonal drama as we follow the crew around.

Along with Bassett and Krause the upcoming season casts Jennifer Love Hewitt as dispatcher Maddie Buckley, Oliver Stark as firefighter Evan Buckley, Aisha Hinds as firefighter Henrietta Wilson, Kenneth Choi as firefighter Howard Han, Ryan Guzman as firefighter Edmundo Diaz, Corrine Massiah as 9-1-1 operator May Grant and Gavin McHugh as Edmundo's son Christopher Diaz.

9-1-1 Season 7 premieres on ABC on March 14. Past seasons are streaming on Hulu in the U.S. You can know more about the upcoming season with our guide here and check out the new poster below:

Image via ABC

