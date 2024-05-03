The Big Picture Buck accidentally outs his relationship with Tommy on this week's 9-1-1, leading to unscripted reactions from their TV parents.

Buck and Maddie's rocky relationship with their parents may be tested as they navigate Buck's sexuality.

Things are getting hot and heavy between Buck and his new beau, Tommy. In 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 6 "There Goes the Groom," Buck accidentally outed his relationship with Tommy. After witnessing Maddie and Chim's atypical wedding, Buck went outside to meet Tommy, and the meeting resulted in some lip-locking. Tommy had just come from a rescue and was covered in soot, but Buck didn't care. They rejoined the rest of the wedding party and on seeing Buck also covered with soot around his lips, they all put one and one together. Jennifer Love Hewitt revealed to The Wrap that some of the reactions were unscripted, especially those from their TV parents. Gregory Harrison and Dee Wallace play Mama and Papa Buckley, and they looked baffled when they realized their son was dating someone different.

"What’s hilarious is that Dee and Gregory [Harrison], who play our parents, they hadn’t read any of the scripts in between [their last appearance]. So they didn’t know. Her real reaction was like, “Wait, he’s with that guy now?” And I was like, “Oh, I wish they were rolling on that. That’s priceless.” It was very funny. And I was like, “I guess I should fill you guys in on what you’ve missed when you come back,” but it was really cute."

How Will Their Parents React To Buck's Sexuality?

Buck and his parents have had a really rocky relationship. For most of their adult years, Maddie and Buck didn't get along with them, and it has taken a lot to mend their relationship with their parents. Love Hewitt previewed what their reactions might be, taking into account the fact that they don't want to reopen old wounds. When asked if she thought they would be cool with it, below's what she had to say.

"To be determined. I mean, I’m assuming in Season 8 there will be some conversations about that. Maddie and Buck are a good team, so if there’s anything other than support, our parents better get ready for us to come at them. But, I’m assuming that they’ve grown enough by now and want a real relationship with Buck and Maddie that they didn’t have before. I hope they handle it well."

In next week's episode, Maddie tries to help a woman and child stuck in a running car with an abusive man, but something unfortunate happens.

