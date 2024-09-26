A new boss means a new way of doing things. This is true in all areas, including firehouses. As Firehouse 51 deals with their new boss in Chicago Fire, 9-1-1 has a new captain. Gerrard is back to lead the 118 following Bobby's departure, and based on the promotional images released, his tenure will shake things up. We can now learn just how much from a sneak peek courtesy of Entertainment Weekly that finds him inspecting the work done by members of the 118. It's in equal parts disturbing and hilarious.

"Firefighter Wilson, your boots are scuffed. They should be polished to a higher luster," Gerrard booms over Hen, criticizing her grooming abilities. Speaking during a panel with The Paley Center for Media, Aisha Hinds previewed "his shocking return [that] subsequently sends chills up her [Hen] spine." But for now, she plays along and promises to redo it. Gerrard moves on to Chimney. He aims phlegm squarely at the floor Chim had cleaned and uses that as the metric for its cleanliness. "On an even floor, that would spread evenly. Instead, it's globbing. Unsatisfactory! Do it again!" he remarks. What?

The next victim is Eddie, who gets flack for buying expensive supplies. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Tim Minearsaid, "Eddie was in the military," and so he is used to strict authority figures. As a result, he fares better under Gerrard, but there might also be another reason. "Nice mustache, by the way," the captain compliments Eddie's new mustache. Since Gerrard has one, Eddie might curry favor with him for as long as he keeps it.

Buck Struggles to Accept Gerrard's Leadership

The captain moves over to Buck, who has included hoops in a hose bed. That would have been okay during Bobby's time, but not under Gerrard. It's been three months since Bobby quit, and the new captain is changing every corner of the firehouse. When Buck pushes back, punishment is dished out. "Spread the crapper! One week!" Gerrard bellows. "You already gave me latrine duty, sir" Buck responds, revealing that this is not his first time being caught with an infraction. Speaking at The Paley Center for Media panel, Oliver Stark revealed why Buck is resistant to Gerrard's authority and what it earns him, saying,

"A change in leadership has brought that old self out again. And he's rebelling a little bit as we move into this season and not very successfully. Cleaning a lot of toilets; getting really good at it,"

Catch the 9-1-1 Season 8 premiere tonight on ABC at 8 pm to see the new 118 under Gerrard. You can also catch up on Hulu before tonight. Watch the sneak peek above.