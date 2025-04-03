The all-new episode of 9-1-1 Season 8, airing tonight, Thursday, April 3, is quite intense as it puts a member of the 118 in direct danger. After a bus is taken hostage, Hen (Aisha Hinds) volunteers to help, but the volatile situation worsens with every passing worsens with every passing moment. "After the 118 responds to several calls from the same person, Hen steps in to offer them advice. Meanwhile, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) confronts his parents and takes a big step in his relationship with his son," reads the logline for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 13, "Invisible." This description and the episode's promo tease a heavy episode, but 9-1-1 is far from heavy, something that is showcased in a new sneak peek of the episode courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

The team responds to a regular call in the video below, but when they arrive on the scene, there is no one to let them inside the apartment. Information from the dispatch center only noted distressing sounds. Buck (Oliver Stark) is climbing walls with anxiety, hoping that no one will answer and that he will get to use the ram. The look of glee on his face is noticeable from space as he rams the door open and the team enters. However, their calls get drowned out by the loud music in the apartment. Only when they turn the music off do they realize they've interrupted something as a couple was "connecting" in their bedroom. However, they claim that they didn't call 9-1-1. A voice takes responsibility for the call, but they can't see the speaker. A man is under the bed and is the woman's boyfriend. "Fiancé, actually," he says. His fiancée had been cheating on him with his cousin. Oh, to be a fly on the wall for the next family gatherings.

Is Eddie Ever Returning to LA in '9-1-1?'

Eddie's story in Texas continues as he tries to reconnect with his son. However, he must confront his relationship with his parents if he is to face some parts of himself. The lingering question is what happens once he does. Will he remain in Texas with Christopher (Gavin McHugh) or move to LA? "I don’t want to give away too much, but I know that Eddie misses the 118 and he would love to go back," Guzman told Decider. However, "He’s not going to sacrifice his relationship with his son ever. So without his blessing, there’s nothing happening that’s going to bring him back — slight of a crazy event." He added:

"But we definitely have some answers for you coming up."

Will Hen get out of this bus situation unscathed? Will Eddie decide where he fits in best? Tune in to ABC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. to watch new episodes of 9-1-1 and find out.