9-1-1 returns on Thursday, March 6 with a two-part premiere that puts Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) in mortal danger, again. In 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 13, "Sob Stories," a serial killer who has been eyeing Maddie takes her and the team races to save her before the worst happens. ABC released a trailer for the much-anticipated second part of Season 8 which picks up the hanging arcs from the first while introducing new ones. The official logline below previews the circumstances behind the kidnapping as Maddie follows up on a call, and danger invites itself into her life.

"The 118 responds to a fire at a local animal shelter and races to evacuate all the animals. Meanwhile, Maddie takes a 9-1-1 call that sets her on a quest for answers."

Maddie is Kidnapped for the Second Time in '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 13

The video above largely shows familiar footage as the announcer recounts some of 9-1-1's biggest hits, emergencies-wise. The show has delivered exhilarating emergencies from the tsunami in Season 2 to the Bee-nado in Season 8. However, they are in for another threat. Maddie takes a call in which a woman on the other end begs to be saved. "Please come get me before he kills me," she says. Maddie finds the location, but the police say there's nothing there. However, Athena (Angela Bassett) will always unearth the truth no matter where it's hidden. "He's a damn serial killer," she says after finding the subject's tools of work.

For some reason, the serial killer develops a grudge against Maddie. "I'm not leaving your side when there's a serial killer with a grudge still out there," Chim (Kenneth Choi) offers support. However, Maddie is convinced the serial killer will not come for her with the police hunting him down. Yet, he finds a way to evade them and aims for Maddie. He grabs her from home and holds her hostage, tying her up in a room. It's worth remembering that Maddie is pregnant and her "pregnancy story will factor in not insignificantly in the first two episodes when we come back," showrunner Tim Minear previously told Decider.

What does the serial killer want with Maddie? Tune in to ABC on Thursday, March 6, to watch "Sob Stories" and see how everything unfolds. ABC's entire Thursday lineup returns, with Doctor Odyssey dealing with a shark attack and Grey's Anatomy dealing with the aftermath of the convenience store shooting. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US before new ones debut in three days.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.