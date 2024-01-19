The Big Picture The seventh season of 9-1-1 has begun filming, and the cast members celebrate "118 day" in a fun Instagram post.

Fox canceled the show in 2023, but ABC picked it up and will continue the series.

In the upcoming season, the 118 team will face the aftermath of a traumatic event and deal with the daily challenges of their work.

It’s been just a little over one week since we found out that filming for the seventh season of 9-1-1 had picked up and now some familiar faces took to social media to celebrate a very important day. In case you need some filling in, today is January 18, which numerically is set as 1/18 (at least in the States!). Four members of the 118 station can be seen in an Instagram post from the show’s official page, wishing followers a “Happy 118 day!” Enthusiastically smiling and giving their best cheers to the camera are Aisha Hinds (The Shield), Kenneth Choi (The Wolf of Wall Street), Oliver Stark (Badlands), and Ryan Guzman (Step Up Revolution). The four co-workers both on-screen and off, look to be having a fun day at work, finally getting back to business following a lengthy filming hiatus.

Pulling a move that shocked the 9-1-1 fandom to its core, Fox cut the beloved series from its docket back in May 2023. The decision was a perplexing one as the Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear-created procedural was a huge hit for the network. Gleefully picking up what’s sure to be a ratings hit, ABC stepped in and told audiences not to fret as they would carry the 9-1-1 torch from here on out. When the writers’ and actors’ strikes hit, the show was put on ice with uncertainty surrounding when the seventh season would proceed with filming. Now that production has begun, all eyes are focused on March 14 for the show’s return.

Who’s In Season 7 of 9-1-1

A lot of familiar faces are expected to be back on the team with our queen and yours, Angela Bassett (the Black Panther franchise), returning as the LAPD’s bravest member, Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash. Joining her as her on-screen husband and fire department captain Bobby Nash is Six Feet Under star Peter Krause, as well as others including Jennifer Love Hewitt (I Know What You Did Last Summer), Corrine Massiah (Mistresses), and Gavin McHugh, likely to all return for more action.

Where Will This Season Take Us?

A recently dropped teaser showed off an explosive moment when a cruise ship went up in flames, promising that, despite its network change, Season 7 of 9-1-1 is still going to bring the heat. Meanwhile, the entire 118 team is still going to be grappling with what they witnessed on the freeway overpass in downtown Los Angeles at the tail end of the sixth season. While they’ve had some time to reflect and hopefully talk to their therapists about the situation, nothing can fully prepare emergency workers for what they face day in and day out.

Check out the firefighters of 9-1-1 in their special Instagram celebration post below. While you're waiting for the seventh season to arrive later this year, study up on everything we know here.

