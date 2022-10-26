For a fairy tale based on a nineteenth century Italian children's book, Pinocchio has garnered a conspicuous amount of attention in Hollywood over the years. Three adaptations of the story have come out since 2019 alone, and Netflix will release Guillermo del Toro's highly anticipated stop-motion version of the story this December. Nevertheless, the most iconic Pinocchio adaptation is irrefutably Walt Disney's 1940 animated classic, which came out on the heels of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and remains a groundbreaking cinematic achievement to this day. By comparison, most of the more recent adaptations have fallen rather flat, failing to capture the same imagination that Disney nearly perfected over eighty years ago. Perhaps the error in these modern adaptations stems from the fact that they are all trying to emulate or improve upon the cherished Disney movie, despite the Disney movie leaving little to be desired. It is securely the definitive Pinocchio movie for kids, and no newer version will surpass it as such. However, there is one Pinocchio movie that stands apart from the rest, and it does so by straying about as far from Walt's kid-friendly cartoon as one could imagine.

What is '964 Pinocchio' About?

Released in 1991, 964 Pinocchio is a Japanese horror film from indie director Shozin Fukui. This adaptation presents the titular character not as a wooden puppet, but as a humanoid sex robot, raised in a factory but kicked out to the quasi-dystopian real world after he fails to perform. His memory wiped and his motor functions unstable, Pinocchio serendipitously falls into the care of a homeless amnesiac named Himiko, who helps him regain his sense of humanity. Meanwhile, the film's mad-scientist-reimagining of Geppetto sends out mercenaries to recapture and destroy the lost creation, knowing that a malfunction could turn Pinocchio into a lethal menace if he achieves self-awareness.

The film is just as visually outrageous as it is narratively bizarre. It is foremost a body-horror movie, emblematic of the early 90s cyberpunk J-Horror that kicked off with Shinya Tsukamoto's Tetsuo: The Iron Man two years earlier. Much of 964 Pinocchio is highly graphic. On top of a few pornographic scenes scattered throughout, the entire second half of the film offers an unflinching excess of blood and gore. Once the outcast Pinocchio comes to understand language, he regains his memory and seems to achieve the treacherous self-awareness that his creator feared. However, this psychological development inexplicably coincides with physiological decay, as the eponymous robot starts to shed his skin, melt, and morph into a sanguinary clown-like zombie figure. Concurrently, a several-minute scene shows Himiko vomiting uncontrollably, as she too undergoes a sort of metamorphosis at this time.

Himiko also endures an unanticipated moral shift here, suddenly becoming evil, and shackling Pinocchio for the mercenaries. Once they arrive, however, the robot breaks free by tapping into a violent inner strength. In an intense and eccentric climax, the blood-soaked Pinocchio races through the streets of Tokyo at animalistic speeds. Crying for help in mad screeches, he runs to the factory from whence he originated to brutally take down his creators. In the final shots, Pinocchio rips his own face off and throws it at Himiko, only for it to cocoon her head in a monstrous disfigurement. It is visually emulative of David Cronenberg or John Carpenter's most grotesque work, but rests upon a far more outlandish premise. Surreal, nauseating, and, at times, hilarious, the movie is far closer to Ducournau than Disney.

Guerilla Filmmaking Led to the Film's Unnerving Eeriness

964 Pinocchio's aesthetic distinctiveness extends to the work done behind the camera as well. Fukui—who would go on to direct the equally influential Rubber's Lover in 1996—was an underground filmmaker through and through. On a shoestring budget, he created 964 Pinocchio using guerilla filmmaking techniques. Thus, the sequences of Pinocchio bloodily running through the streets and screaming were shot during the day in Tokyo. The background figures are not actors, but real people watching in shock and disgust. Likewise, the film is composed on grainy footage put together via scrappy editing. The dubbing is unapologetically off and the lighting inconsistent throughout. While this may have been the result of technological limitations or incompetence during production, it now serves the film's unnerving eeriness, almost giving it a found-footage kind of mystique.

How Similar is '964 Pinocchio' to Other 'Pinocchio' Stories?

Evidently, Fukui's peculiar adaptation only borrows sparsely from the Pinnochio tale Western audiences know and love. In fact, most Western audiences had probably never heard of 964 Pinocchio until Unearthed Films started distributing American DVDs of it in 2007. Even then, though, if it weren't for the title and the main character's name, average viewers would probably not make an immediate connection between 964 Pinocchio and the wooden-puppet-centered fable of their childhood. Nevertheless, that distance from the childhood staple could very well be the reason 964 Pinocchio has managed to foster so much esteem and legacy as opposed to other modern Pinocchio retellings. The film makes minimal use of the familiar Pinocchio story, working with just the tale's essential bones while focusing its efforts on a highly original concept in a completely different genre. The disturbing outcome may not be for everyone—and it is certainly not for kids—but it hardly worries itself with mass-appeal or comfort. Instead, it relishes in its uncanny uniqueness, and has ultimately succeeded in becoming a midnight movie cult classic in both Japan and the United States.

Horror movies have long centered around monsters that occupy gray areas between human and animal, corpse, god, or machine. Pinocchio's line between human and toy is thus a logical concept to extend the genre to—one that has similarly been explored through the likes of Child's Play and Annabelle—and it fits right in with other fairy tale inspired horror movies like Gretel and Hansel and Snow White: A Tale of Terror. In short, if one is looking for something that captures the nostalgic and imaginative spirit of Walt Disney's Golden Age Pinocchio, then one might do better to keep waiting for del Toro's movie, or check out one of the live-action versions—advisably Matteo Garrone's 2019 feature rather than Robert Zemeckis' Disney+ adaptation. However, if one craves something more provocative, something that willfully tosses nostalgia to the wayside to creatively turn the dreamlike fantasy into an abject nightmare, then perhaps satisfaction lies outside the mainstream. Perhaps it lies half the planet away from Pinocchio's Western origins in the depths of independent J-Horror, where 964 Pinocchio remains an uncommon and unparalleled riff on the timeless fairy tale.