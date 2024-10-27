Andrew Garfield has quickly proven to be one of the best actors of his generation, in large part due to his ability to take on challenging roles. While having a feature debut in a film directed by Robert Redford is a pretty phenomenal way for any actor to start their career, Garfield quickly earned praise for his transformative work in the science fiction mystery Never Let Me Go, the powerful drama Boy A, and the Academy Award-winning biopic The Social Network.

The only brief decline in Garfield’s career occurred in the aftermath of the release of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, in which his future in Sony’s Marvel universe was put into question based on the extremely negative reception that the film received. However, it was at this time that Garfield appeared in the overlooked drama 99 Homes from the award-winning director Ramin Bahrani. While it was never going to get the same audience as any of the Spider-Man films, 99 Homes is an intimate story about the class divide in which Garfield plays a caring father.

What Is ‘99 Homes’ About?

Set in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, 99 Homes explores a family’s attempt to retain their home in Florida at a time when evictions are becoming a reality for many households to deal with. Garfield stars as the single father Dennis Nash, who uses his job as a construction worker in Orlando, Florida to provide for his mother, Lynn (Laura Dern), and his young son, Connor (Noah Lomax). Dennis is desperate after his family is forcibly removed from their home and forced to stay in a shady hotel room, but his strong will attracts the attention of the local businessman Rick Carver (Michael Shannon). Carver offers Dennis the opportunity to join him in carrying out evictions and constructing legal schemes that allow them to skate around the official laws regarding housing. While the financial boost that the position gives Dennis allows him to give his family the support that they need to survive amidst a tough market crash, he begins to worry if he is selling his soul in order to get by.

Garfield captures the ethical dilemma that Dennis faces, as the film does not simply classify him as a clear-cut hero. It is evident that Dennis faces a tremendous amount of guilt about not giving Connor a consistent home to live in, and also wants to pay back his mother for the years of attention that she provided him. It’s rare to see such a sensitive portrayal of masculinity, and Garfield goes out of his way to see how Dennis’ personal obligations make him willing to accept any offer that is presented to him. Although at first Dennis is willfully ignorant about the demoralizing schemes that Carver is constructing, it soon becomes impossible for him to ignore the fact that he is working for a monster.

‘99 Homes’ Has One of Andrew Garfield’s Most Complex Performances

99 Homes is a sharp critique of capitalism, but it also explores the extent to which good people are willing to go in order to care for their loved ones. Garfield adds a nuance to the material that questions how much of Dennis’ behavior is shaped by Carver’s influence while working for a businessman so ruthless that it forces him to make drastic decisions. It’s unclear how much animosity has been building up within Dennis the entire time. The film’s climactic final scene offers Garfield a chance to bear his soul, allowing 99 Homes to end on an explosive note guaranteed to start a debate.

99 Homes is one of Garfield’s most underrated roles, as it sadly did not receive the attention that it deserved upon its initial release. Despite earning positive reviews after it first premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in 2014, 99 Homes wasn’t released until a year later, with most of its accolades going to Shannon’s supporting performance. A brutal family drama about the crushing nature of modern American finance may not be an easy sell, but 99 Homes is an essential watch for anyone who considers themselves a fan of Garfield’s more nuanced work.

99 Homes is streaming on Tubi in the United States.

