‘A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Kid-Friendly Creature Feature
Netflix has revealed the trailer for A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, a kid-friendly creature-feature from Rachel Talalay, director of Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, Tank Girl, and like every genre show ever made in the meantime. Babysitter’s Guide stars Tamara Smart (Are You Afraid of the Dark?) as a high-schooler who gets roped into a secret society of babysitters who protect humanity from things that go bump in the night. The film, which is based on Joe Ballarini’s book series, also stars Tom Felton, Indya Moore, Ian Ho, and Oona Laurence.
This looks like a delightful entry in one of October’s best traditions: The kid’s movie that’s just scary enough to get another generation into the genre. I’m never not going to support something like Babysitter’s Guide or last year’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark because I love horror but also think you need to take small steps before you unload something like, say, The Witches on to the youths.
Check out the trailer below. A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting debuts on October 15. For more of Netflix’s spooky October offerings, here is the streamer’s full Netflix and Chills lineup.
Here’s the official synopsis for A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster-Hunting:
When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams with no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Lynn Masako Cheng) and potions master Curtis Critter (Ty Consiglio) to defeat a Boogeyman known as “The Grand Guignol” (Tom Felton), a glamorous witch named “Peggy Drood” (Indya Moore) and their legion of mysterious monsters. Based on the first installment of Joe Ballarini’s popular scary book series of the same name, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is directed by Rachel Talalay, produced by Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp, with Naia Cucukov, Tom Pollock, and Ilona Herzberg executive producing. Alessio Scalzotto, Tamsen McDonough, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, and Ricky He also co-star in this action-packed adventure about working together to overcome your fears.
