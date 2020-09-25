‘A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Kid-Friendly Creature Feature

Netflix has revealed the trailer for A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, a kid-friendly creature-feature from Rachel Talalay, director of Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, Tank Girl, and like every genre show ever made in the meantime. Babysitter’s Guide stars Tamara Smart (Are You Afraid of the Dark?) as a high-schooler who gets roped into a secret society of babysitters who protect humanity from things that go bump in the night. The film, which is based on Joe Ballarini’s book series, also stars Tom Felton, Indya Moore, Ian Ho, and Oona Laurence.

This looks like a delightful entry in one of October’s best traditions: The kid’s movie that’s just scary enough to get another generation into the genre. I’m never not going to support something like Babysitter’s Guide or last year’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark because I love horror but also think you need to take small steps before you unload something like, say, The Witches on to the youths.

Check out the trailer below. A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting debuts on October 15. For more of Netflix’s spooky October offerings, here is the streamer’s full Netflix and Chills lineup.

