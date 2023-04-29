Netflix on Friday unveiled a minimalist teaser for its upcoming musical drama, A Beautiful Life. The Danish-language original film features singer Christopher in his first-ever leading role. In addition to starring as a young fisherman with “an extraordinary voice,” Christopher has also written original music for the movie. Netflix also unveiled the first single from the film’s soundtrack, titled “Hope This Song is For You,” in conjunction with the teaser release.

The two-minute teaser doesn’t reveal any plot details, nor does it make an attempt to attract viewers with glimpses of musical performances, which one might expect to see in marketing for a movie like this. Instead, it does what a teaser should. It focuses on just one scene, presumably the one in which Elliott, the protagonist, lets a handful of people hear his angelic voice for the first time. In A Beautiful Life, Elliott is discovered by a “high-profile music manager” named Suzanne, who sends him on a journey to becoming a star.

Suzanne pairs Elliott with her estranged daughter Lilly, which sets a love story in motion. But Elliott’s journey to stardom doesn’t come without its hurdles. To get to the top, he must first tackle past traumas. The teaser relies on Elliott’s voice, yes, but also on the effect it has on the small gathering before him. It’s one thing for the audience watching the teaser to agree that Elliott is wonderfully talented, but observing others react to his talent is what fully sells the experience. It also helps that the song Elliott sings is pre-packaged pop gold. Exactly what a music manager on the lookout for a bright new singer would respond to. But there’s zero evidence to suggest that Suzanne has anything but Elliott’s best interests at heart.

Image via Netflix

A Beautiful Life was first announced in December last year, alongside another Danish title, the recently released miniseries The Nurse. Earlier this year, the streamer also released Danish auteur Nicolas Winding Refn's art-house series Copenhagen Cowboy.

Christopher Expressed Nervousness and Gratitude For the Project

A Beautiful Life, as the title suggests, appears to be a heartwarming rags-to-riches tale. In a statement, Christopher described playing Elliott as “the most challenging” thing he has ever done. In his own words:

“Being a part of making and shaping this movie has been one of the most amazing journeys and creative processes I’ve ever been a part of. Playing this character, Elliott, was the most challenging thing I’ve ever done. The fact that this is my acting debut and coming out in 190 countries is pretty scary. But I am ultimately beyond excited and proud of this film, and I simply can’t wait to share it with everyone”

Directed by Mehdi Avaz and written by Stefan Jaworski, A Beautiful Life also stars Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as Lilly and Christine Albeck Børge as Suzanne. The film will be released on Netflix on June 1. You can watch the teaser here, and read the official synopsis down below: