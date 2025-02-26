Although he has been working in Hong Kong cinema since the late ‘60s, the legend of director John Woo truly kicked off with A Better Tomorrow in 1986. The success achieved critically and commercially not only made actor Chow Yun-fat into a megastar overnight but also invented a new genre of cinema known as "heroic bloodshed." Like any blockbuster hit that captures the cultural zeitgeist, A Better Tomorrow II was produced to strike while the iron was hot.

A Better Tomorrow II is the perfect example of a cash-in sequel. Instead of Woo crafting a story that naturally evolves the sibling characters of ex-triad member Sung Tse-ho (Ti Lung) and his cop brother Kit (Leslie Cheung), the original protagonists take a backseat to a completely new character in aging gangster Lung Sei (Dean Shek). Additionally, the sequel attempts to capitalize on Yun-fat’s newfound fame by playing Ken Lee, the twin brother of his iconic ill-fated character Mark. Despite the flawed narrative shift with an overdramatic tone, A Better Tomorrow II played a key role in Woo’s influence on Hollywood.

'A Better Tomorrow II' Capitalized on Chow Yun-Fat's Superstar Status

Image via Cinema City Enterprises

Continuing the story of Ho and Kit proved challenging due to the conclusive ending of A Better Tomorrow. Making matters more difficult to move forward was the death of its most popular character in Yun-fat’s Mark in the finale. According to Kenneth E. Hall’s book John Woo: The Films, the director had a concept for a prequel based on Mark’s monologue about his first business deal with Ho. The story would have revealed their lower-class beginnings before they turned to a criminal lifestyle full of ‘80s excess and greed. The prequel idea was later reconceived as Woo’s 1990 crime drama Bullet in the Head.

Producer Tsui Hark pushed for a direct sequel premise with Cinema City producer Shek as a reflection of the mistreatment he suffered by his production company partners. His character Lung is Ho’s triad mentor who seeks out a life of crime for the sake of his daughter Peggy. An imprisoned Ho cuts a deal with the authorities to help take Lung down after learning about his brother Kit working undercover on the case. Lung gets framed for murder by rival triad Ko (Kwan Shan), who proceeds to kill his daughter and close friend, resulting in Ho getting him to New York City under the protection of Chinese restaurant owner Ken.

A Better Tomorrow II became less about progressing its original characters and more about elevating Yun-fat into an action star amid a weak premise made worse by overacting on the part of Shek. As usual, Yun-fat remains the standout star of the film. His biggest highlight scene involves a Robert de Niro-like face-off with an angry gangster customer complaining about the restaurant’s rice before shooting him in the leg. It sets up Ken to be no different from a short-tempered badass like his brother. However, the scenes of Ken nursing a mentally broken Lung back to normalcy belong in a soap opera rather than an action film. The rest of the film is disjointed with an unnecessary love triangle between Kit, his pregnant wife, and Peggy, as well as Ho infiltrating the evil triads.

The Over-the-Top Finale in 'A Better Tomorrow II' Had a Big Impact on Hollywood Filmmakers

Image via Cimena City Enterprises

Woo’s direction in A Better Tomorrow II signals his lack of passion for making a sequel. At one point, he seemingly criticizes the youth fans who glorified gangster Mark following A Better Tomorrow’s release by having Ken mock a group of kids in his restaurant dressed like his brother. Then there’s Woo’s comic book-like direction in the storytelling that is a complete diversion from The Godfather-like family drama of the original. This is the result of turning its morally complicated characters — specifically Ho and Kit — into generic action heroes. Without much conflict as they had in the original, they are simply there for fan service.

What made the sequel legendary, however, was Woo's bullet ballet stamp on the action. For every overacted scene, there’s power to the action sequences, including its bullet-riddled finale where Ken and Ho lead a violent charge on Ko’s mansion. Beginning with a slow-motion leap of the heroes over a barrier and proceeding with an over-the-top shootout filled with two-fisted gunplay, grenades, and even samurai swords, Woo’s comic book approach to the violence shines the most here, rivaling the bloody climax of Scarface.

Despite A Better Tomorrow II failing to maintain the quality drama of the original, its finale single-handedly saved the picture from obscurity. While his next film, The Killer, drew interest from Hollywood studios, A Better Tomorrow II did not go unnoticed. Reservoir Dogs director Quentin Tarantino was drawn to Yun-fat's signature sunglasses and black trenchoat over his suit. He recalled to Roger Ebert in a 2012 interview seeing the epic finale upon first viewing during his video store clerk days and saw it as "the biggest shootout in the history of film." Even the late Tony Scott inserted shots from the finale of the Tarantino-penned True Romance as its main characters watch it on television. It may not have been Woo’s biggest artistic achievement, but it made a long-lasting impression for decades to come.