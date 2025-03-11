Margot Robbie fans, we’ll have to wait just a tad longer to see the Barbie actor return to the big screen. A new report by Deadline reveals that Sony has delayed Robbie and Colin Farrell-led romantic drama A Big Bold Beautiful Journey to another date. The movie was initially announced to be released on May 9, this year, but has now found a Fall release date.

The film is directed by Kogonada, who is the creative force behind films like Columbus, After Yang, along with TV series like Pachinko, where he directed four episodes, and two episodes of The Acolyte. His fans are eagerly waiting to see how A Big Bold Beautiful Journey unfolds as the movie also stars power-packed performers like Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Billy Magnussen, and more.

What to Expect from ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’?