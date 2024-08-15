The Big Picture Margot Robbie returns to the big screen in "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" on May 9, 2025.

For the first time since Barbie dominated the box office in the "Barbenheimer" summer of 2023, Margot Robbie will once again grace the big screen. Her next film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, will hit theaters just in time for next Mother's Day. Deadline reports that the film will be released on May 9, 2025.

Colin Farrell will star alongside Robbie in the film, marking the first collaboration between the two - although both have played Batman villains. Plot details so far are being kept under wraps, but the film is said to center around two strangers and the titular big bold beautiful journey they undertake. In addition to the two leads, the film will also star Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), Jodie Turner-Smith (Bad Monkey), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die), Sarah Gadon (Ferrari), Brandon Perea (Nope), Yuvi Hecht (Pretty Freekin Scary), Calahan Skogman (Shadow and Bone), Chloe East (The Fabelmans), Jacqueline Novak (Monica), and Jennifer Grant (Babylon). Video essayist and director Kogonada will helm the film; it will be his third feature, after the acclaimed Columbus and After Yang. He also recently directed episodes of Pachinko and The Acolyte.

What Else Will Be Released in Theaters Next May?

At the moment, each weekend in May 2025 has a major theatrical release attached to it. The first weekend of the month, May 2, will see the release of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, which will see a number of villains and antiheroes from previous Marvel films reuniting as a black-ops strike team. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will take the next weekend, while May 16 will see the debut of the Anne Hathaway/Ewan McGregor science fiction film Flowervale Street. May 23 sees the kick-off of the summer blockbuster season on Memorial Day weekend as Tom Cruise once again risks life and limb for the next as-yet-untitled eighth Mission Impossible film. The month will then close out with Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan uniting for the first time in Karate Kid on May 30.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey was written by Seth Reiss (The Menu), whose script landed on the annual Black List. The film is produced by Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin, Reiss, and Youree Henley. Kogonada, Ilene Feldman, and Ori Eisen executive produce.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will hit theaters on May 9, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.