Hugh Laurie has entertained audiences for four decades and counting, with several iconic performances to his name. The English actor’s filmography includes acclaimed and award-winning work, including his Golden Globe-winning performances in the Fox medical drama House and the John le Carré spy thriller series The Night Manager, HBO’s sci-fi comedy show Avenue 5, and the Netflix historical drama miniseries All the Light We Cannot See.

While he has worked in various genres, in the 1980s and '90s, Laurie was primarily known as a comedian, with lead and guest roles in a host of TV comedies in both the UK and the United States. He even starred in the 90s classic Stuart Little as the father of the Little family and appeared in NBC’s Friends as an unnamed but scathingly funny guest character. But of all Hugh Laurie’s many projects, there is one show that stands out above all others as his masterpiece: the BBC sketch comedy series, A Bit of Fry and Laurie. As the name suggests, Laurie co-created and co-starred in the series alongside the equally iconic Stephen Fry (A Fish Called Wanda). The result is a masterclass in comedic writing and acting.

What Is ‘A Bit of Fry and Laurie’?

A Bit of Fry and Laurie is Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry taking a crack at making a Monty Python-esque sketch series. Fry and Laurie created, wrote, and starred in the show, and its pilot episode was broadcast on December 26, 1987. The series proper didn’t hit screens until January 1989, but once it got started, A Bit of Fry and Laurie aired 26 episodes over four seasons. The show’s comedy primarily consists of clever wordplay and innuendo. Music is a big part of the series as well, with Laurie playing a variety of instruments and singing comical numbers in every episode.

From a critical point of view, A Bit of Fry and Laurie often veers between old-school two-man plays and 80s alternative comedy, often breaking the fourth wall and including the studio audience as part of certain sketches. There’s also a lot of political and social satire, poking fun at the Conservative Party, the British establishment, and humanity in general. If that sounds too stuffy and intellectual, you’ll be happy to know there’s also plenty of slapstick (mostly Fry slapping Laurie and/or hitting him with a stick) and no shortage of silliness. In short, it’s the quintessential 80s comedy show and one of the very best of its kind, and that’s all thanks to its two powerhouse stars.

Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie Were a Power Comedy Duo In the 80s

Like Laurie, Stephen Fry is also an iconic, acclaimed figure with some great projects to his credit. Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry first met while they were at Cambridge. Both were members of the student sketch comedy troupe, Footlights, and they met through a fellow Footlights member and mutual friend, the equally legendary Emma Thompson (Sense and Sensibility). It was through Footlights that Laurie, Fry, and Thompson got their first TV appearance, The Cellar Tapes, which was a recording of the 1981 Cambridge Footlights Revue. All three future legends went on to star together on the sketch comedy shows There’s Nothing to Worry About and Alfresco.

By 1983, Fry and Laurie were a recognised double-act, and their scintillating chemistry led to the BBC giving them the chance to create a pilot episode. What they came up with was a satirical science mockumentary show called The Crystal Cube. The pilot episode focused on the subject of genetics, with Thompson playing the host of the show and Fry and Laurie playing guest scientists. The BBC was not amused, and the pilot was not picked up. However, both Fry and Laurie went on to work on other acclaimed BBC projects like The Young Ones and Rowan Atkinson’s historical satire series Blackadder. Finally, in 1986, the BBC gave Fry and Laurie a second shot at a pilot, and this time, it worked. A Bit of Fry and Laurie was a hit with critics and audiences and cemented its two stars, who also wrote the scripts for all 26 episodes, as comedy icons.

During the show’s time on air, Fry and Laurie also starred in ITV’s P.G. Wodehouse adaptation Jeeves and Wooster. Both stars also branched out and worked separately across film, TV, and radio. A Bit of Fry and Laurie’s fourth season marked a drop in quality, with reported conflicts between the stars and the BBC. The final season was also aired not long after Fry had a traumatic and publicly discussed nervous breakdown, which many speculate may have had an impact on the show's reception. A Bit of Fry and Laurie aired its final episode on April 2, 1995, (not counting the 2010 reunion special Fry and Laurie Reunited) and these days, both stars are known more for their individual performances than for their time as a duo. However, there’s no denying that Hugh Laurie has never been better than when he worked on this career-making series. A Bit of Fry and Laurie is Laurie’s comedic genius at its peak, showcasing the full range of his abilities as a performer.

Hugh Laurie's Best Sketch From ‘A Bit of Fry and Laurie’

Two characteristics of Hugh Laurie's acting that make him so great at comedy are his biting wit and his dedicated performances. Laurie plays all his characters with natural ease, even the more patently absurd ones, and often uses a no-nonsense attitude that leads to some great sarcastic punchlines. Taken as a whole, A Bit of Fry and Laurie presents many different examples of such characters, and we'd be hard-pressed to pick one that captures the full range of Laurie's abilities. But picking the funniest one is easy, and it's from the show's very first season. The second sketch in Season 1 Episode 2, “Sound Name” opens in a police station, where a police officer (Stephen Fry) is asking Laurie’s character for his name and address. Unfortunately, the man's last name is pronounced… well, it's not easy to pronounce.

In many of the sketches in A Bit of Fry and Laurie, Laurie takes on "straight man" characters, acting as a foil to Fry's zanier roles. "Sound Name", however, shows Laurie playing with a straight face while still being absolutely hilarious through his use of physical comedy. It's not just the absurd setup that makes the sketch, Laurie's utter commitment — to the bit and the ridiculous character — is what makes this sketch so thoroughly enjoyable. He also gets punched twice and hit with a bat once, and he never breaks character, even for an instant. If that's not a dedicated performance, what is? He also manages to land some scathing comments, adding a touch of Laurie's signature sarcasm to this comedic treat.

A Bit of Fry and Laurie is currently available for streaming on BritBox in the U.S.

