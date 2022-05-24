At the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, only two programs were nominated for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: NBC’s long-running Saturday Night Live and the sophomore season of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, created by and starring comedic powerhouse Robin Thede. The competitive pairing of these two shows at the Emmys points to a tension between the “old” and “new” in television sketch comedy. Over the course of its reign, SNL has become the metric for what makes the format successful: topical, unrelated sketches, high-profile guest stars, and recurring characters. The episodic sketches and surprise guest stars offer bursts of hilarity throughout an individual episode, while the reappearance of a beloved character rewards dedicated viewers who get to indulge in laughing again with a goofy persona they have enjoyed before.

A Black Lady Sketch Show successfully deploys all three standardized tactics in its comedic construction. Most episodes feature a variety of unrelated sketches that riff on topics ranging from texting culture to celebrity fan rivalries. Though always keeping the unparalleled starring cast at the forefront (the most recent season starring Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend), the sketches are populated with a host of incredible guest stars that incite applause at their appearance alone, including icons like Angela Bassett, Raven-Symoné, and Wanda Sykes. ABLSS also rewards returning viewers with frequent repeat visits from its parade of uproarious characters, like world-renowned philosophizer Dr. Haddassh Olayinka Ali-Youngman, Pre-PhD, the series’ most recurring character (and, arguably, one of the greatest sketch characters ever brought to screen). Measuring the series against the SNL standards would alone register the series as a sketch comedy winner.

However, A Black Lady Sketch Show does not just stop there in evolving the possibilities for sketch television. Over its three-season run, much has already been made (and should continue to be made) of the series’ representative significance (both in front of and behind the camera) for Black women in comedy. Less attention has been given, though, to how the series refuses to settle for just being a winning sketch series à la the SNL model. At the level of form, ABLSS is an innovator in charting new possibilities for the television sketch series, specifically through the creation of three registers of comedic potential that invoke the episodic, the serial, and the anthology forms.

The episodic elements of the series are those most familiar to fans of sketch comedies. Each sketch offers a self-contained surge of humor that wraps itself up before moving on to the next one. For ABLSS, the sketches are frequently wrapped up with a surprise twist that alters the audience’s understanding of what has come before. For example, the fourth episode of the third Season, “Bounce Them Coochies, Y’all!” features Nicole Black making a deal with Thede’s Satan. Just before the end of the sketch, Thede says, “I can text you the contract. Do you have DocuSign?” Suddenly, a logo for DocuSign is superimposed over the image, with the tagline, “The Devil Is in the Details.” The abrupt change hilarious rewrites the previous scene as an advertisement for the digital signature company. Importantly, though, these twist endings still provide endings for the individual sketch.

How the sketches are woven together, though, upends the episodic finality to traditional sketch comedies. A Black Lady Sketch Show connects its various sketches through a serial narrative where the cast (playing fictionalized versions of themselves) discover they are trapped together during the apocalypse. Each episode reveals new clues as to why the women are trapped together and, eventually, how they might be able to escape. The series’ serialized narrative is at its best in the third season, where each of the women must experience personal growth for them to escape. Each episode following this revelation centers on the group’s efforts to help an individual cast member become a better person. This narrative creates a dual comedic register for the series where the serial story works with and alongside the episodic sketches to create a narrative trajectory for the series as a whole. Rather than just rewarding viewers with returning characters, audiences are treated to a low-stakes comedic mystery with which they can watch unfold episode to episode.

ABLSS offers yet another register for comedic potential with the series’ opening credits. Like certain anthology series (currently popularized by American Horror Story), each season’s credits are completely unique from one another. In the first season’s credits, each member of the cast is introduced in the form of a puppet to the song “Hot Girl” by Megan Thee Stallion. The second season credits feature “Fine Azz” by KaMillion as a tracking shot takes viewers through a series of brightly colored rooms introducing each cast member. Tia P’s “Fortune” plays over the third season credits which satirize glossy primetime soaps, introducing each cast member as an archetypal soap character such as “The Rich Lady in a Coma.” The series thus invokes the anthology format in order to maximize the possibilities for hilarity on display. And, even further, the second and third season introduce subtle shifts in each single episode’s opening credits, adding yet another layer of comedic sensibility. The most recent season’s credits pull this off sublimely. The “name” of each character continues to expand over the course of each episode in the third season’s credits. For one hysterical example, Gabriele Dennis is introduced in the first episode as “The Rich Lady in a Coma,” and by the final episode becomes “The Rich Lady in a Como Who has a Secret Lovechild with a Maldivian Prince Who is Really a Spy Sent to Capture Her and Return Her to Her Twin Sister for Ultimate Revenge.” The third register thus even offers subtle narrativization within its anthology-inspired foundation. Because this change occurred after the series’ first season, it also demonstrates how A Black Lady Sketch Show continues to evolve its comedic potential over the course of its run.

Rather than fall into the winning formula standardized by its frequent Emmy competitor, A Black Lady Sketch Show creates new possibilities for the television sketch series through its multiple avenues for comedic storytelling. Through the pairing of episodic sketches, a serial narrative, and anthology-style credits, ABLSS elevates the sketch comedy, offers new possibilities for the format, and demonstrates just how much the landscape of televisual comedy can evolve with the inclusion of underrepresented voices.

