Robin Thede and her band of comedians and guest stars are coming back for another round of A Black Lady Sketch Show on HBO, and they've brought dad jokes this time around. The teaser for the upcoming season features a stand-up comic way too enamored with her own routine, asking her audience, "Wakanda jokes y'all looking for?" before laughing hysterically. Her audience, on the other hand, is all crickets. Season 3 looks to bring more of the sharp humor, and the groaners, that have made it a fan-favorite on the network so far. Starting on April 8, the sketch comedy returns for six laughter-packed episodes, with more than 40 guest stars joining in on the fun.

Starring Thede and fellow comedians Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Skye Townsend, the half-hour narrative sketch comedy explores a magical alternative reality that dodges traditional expectations for often hilarious results. The four women are joined by various celebrity guests for weird and wacky skits that range from a Black Lady Courtroom to a family reunion with judgemental, conspiratorial relatives who can't help but dance to 'Poison,' all framed by an apocalypse that brings exaggerated versions of the main actors together as if they're the last people alive. Since its debut, the series has received eight Emmy nominations, with Season 2 scoring the show's first win for Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming.

Season 3 may be the show's most star-studded yet with all the big names jumping aboard. Headlining the massive roster of celebrities dropping in for some fun are Ava DuVernay, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Kel Mitchell, Michael Ealy, Wayne Brady, Bob the Drag Queen, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Cari Champion, Shangela, Trevor Jackson, Tommy Davidson, Jay Pharoah, Jidenna, and Essence Atkins.

Thede wears just about every hat for A Black Lady Sketch Show as the creator, showrunner, writer, star, and executive producer. She's joined in the executive producer role by Issa Rae for HOORAE, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for JAX Media. Additional writers for the series include Tracey Ashley, Chloe Hilliard, Shenovia Large, Alrinthea Carter, Michelle Davis, Sonia Denis, Jonterri Gadson, and Natalie McGill. Ashley also serves as co-executive producer while Hilliard produces alongside HOORAE's Deniese Davis and Montrel McKay and JAX's John Skidmore.

Season 3 will be the first for Townsend as a regular cast member, earning a promotion from her recurring role in Season 2. While the rest of the cast is still around, there will be one less friend to tell jokes with as Laci Mosley stepped down due to scheduling conflicts. Despite her departure, the bevy of guests is sure to make this season the biggest yet for the critically acclaimed comedy.

A Black Lady Sketch Show returns to HBO on April 8. Until then, check out the teaser below or catch up on the previous two seasons exclusively on HBO Max.

