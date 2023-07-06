Emmy-winning comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show will not return for Season 5, Variety has reported. The sketch comedy created by and also starring Robin Thede showcased the world from a Black woman’s point of view. Each episode touched on culturally relevant themes, via its numerous sketches and guest stars – ranging from hair woes sex, general anxiety, dating, and relationships, to the politics of the Black church – nothing was out of reach for the hilarious sketches that made significant impact on pop culture.

The Immensely Successful Run of A Black Lady Sketch Show

The fourth and final season of the series, which debuted back in April featured Thede alongside Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend, with DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, and Angel Laketa Moore. Further rounding off the cast was Quinta Brunson, Ashley Nicole Black, and Laci Mosley. The critically-acclaimed first three seasons of the series brought in thirteen Emmy nominations with three major wins. Over the course of its seasonal run the series brought in many notable faces like Issa Rae, Vanessa Williams, Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, Nicole Byer, Amber Riley, and many more as Guest stars. Fans will certainly feel the absence of the beloved series that usually packed the most delightful surprises.

Speaking of the cancelation, Thede, who served as showrunner, executive producer and writer thanked “immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ an Emmy-winning success.” Further adding, “I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ‘ABLSS.'” I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys, and the entire team at HBO, Max, and Warner Bros. Discovery.”

For its final season, HBO has submitted the series for consideration in 30 categories as well as submitted Thede’s name for lead comedy actress and Dennis and Townsend in the supporting comedy actress category. It’ll be fascinating to see whether the series and stars bag the awards in the final run. “For four exceptional seasons of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ we’ve been thrilled to partner with her on this groundbreaking, hilarious series,” an HBO representative said of Thede. Further adding, “Robin, alongside HOORAE, Jax Media, and the incredible cast and crew, leave an indelible legacy not only in sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us.”

All seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show are available on Max.