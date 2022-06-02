A Black Lady Sketch Show is returning for another season as HBO renews the Emmy-winning series. The show is created by and stars comedy powerhouse, Robin Thede.

After concluding a successful six-episode long Season 3, the next season of A Black Lady Sketch Show will focus on, ‘a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.’ Thede will be joined by Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Skye Townsend.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show has created an indelible mark thanks to the trust and support of the incredible team at HBO. We are ecstatic to be heading into the fourth season that means so much to our cast, crew, and the dedicated audience who so passionately loves our show,” Thede said in the official statement. She will wear multiple caps and will serve as the creator, showrunner, executive producer, and writer for the sketch show.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Offers New Possibilities for TV Sketch Comedy

Sharing Thede’s sentiment Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO Programming said, “Robin, Gabrielle, Ashley, and Skye brought so much life to each character they portrayed in every sketch. We’re beyond excited to explore even more comedic worlds with the fourth season of A Black Lady Sketch Show.” Along with Thede, Issa Rae will be the executive producer for Hoorae. For 3 Arts Entertainment, Dave Becky, and Jonathan Berry will serve as executive producers, along with Tony Hernandez, and Brooke Posch for JAX Media.

A Black Lady Sketch Show focuses on relatable misadventures of modern life and popular culture keeping its cast of Black women at the forefront. In its three-season run, the show has broken several norms and made space for Black women in comedy, both on and off the screen. The sketch show has many ‘firsts’ attributed to it like, the first all-black women writer's room (led by Lauren Ashley Smith), and the first black woman sketch director (Dime Davis). Each episode brings out a new topic such as religion, sex, anxiety, and of course dating and relationships. The sketches are further enriched with a host of celebrity guests like Raven-Symoné, David Alan Grier, Angela Bassett, Kelly Rowland, and Wanda Sykes among others. Certainly, the sketch show will further evolve and grip the audience with its new season.

Season 3 of the sketch show wrapped last month on HBO, with all episodes available on HBO Max. Currently, there’s no release date set for A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4.

How Paul Schrader’s ‘Blue Collar’ Tapped Into the Decline of American Solidarity

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Shrishty Mishra (11 Articles Published) More From Shrishty Mishra

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe