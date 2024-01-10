The Big Picture Paramount+ presents the South Korean thriller series A Bloody Lucky Day featuring a taxi driver trapped with a serial killer passenger.

The trailer reveals the dark and twisted nature of the killer as he torments the taxi driver, who must find a way to survive.

A Bloody Lucky Day is part of Paramount+'s expansion of its K-drama slate, following the success of previous series like Yonder.

A taxi driver's worst nightmare is brought to life in Paramount+'s newest South Korean thriller series A Bloody Lucky Day. Starring Reborn Rich's Lee Sung-min, the show follows a cabbie named Oh Taek on what seems to be the luckiest day of his life. His good fortune only seems to grow when he picks up a passenger willing to pay an exorbitant fare to reach his destination. Unfortunately, the taxi driver soon discovers that the stranger, Geum Hyuk-soo (Yoo Yeon-seok), is a twisted serial killer with a string of grisly crimes to his name. Collider can exclusively unveil the trailer which teases the pair's ride to hell as Oh Taek tries to stay alive.

The footage opens innocently enough with Oh Taek reveling in his run of good luck after an extremely fortunate dream. He buys a lottery ticket, meets wonderful customers, and generally exudes joy. The upbeat music stops and dread sets in when he picks up Hyuk-soo, who plans to stow away on a ship once he reaches the city of Mookpo. Oh Taek jokes about his latest passenger being a criminal, but it's suddenly no laughing matter when Hyuk-soo reveals his true nature and his gruesome murders are shown. A Bloody Lucky Day will get quite dark as the trailer shows Hyuk-soo reveling in his torment of others. He's now turned to antagonizing Oh Taek, and it's up to the taxi driver to manipulate his way out of the situation, even if it means taking a life and becoming an accomplice to a truly evil man.

In addition to Sung-min and Yeon-seok, A Bloody Lucky Day also features the talents of Parasite alum Lee Jung-eun, who plays a mother hunting down Hyuk-soo after he killed her son. Based on the webtoon of the same name published on Naver by Aporia, the series marks another collaboration between Paramount+ and the Korean streaming service TVING after their previous series Bargain, which was released last year. All ten episodes of the show are directed by Pil Gam-seong with Kim Min-sung and Song Han-na penning the scripts.

What's Next for Paramount+'s K-Drama Slate After 'A Bloody Lucky Day'?

A Bloody Lucky Day was one of two new Korean series added to Paramount+'s slate last year as it looked to expand its international offerings through a partnership with Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM. Given the positive reception of the series overseas, there's hope that it can be another success story for the streamer following in the footsteps of their previous K-drama smash Yonder. Since the Shin Ha-kyun-led series became Paramount+'s biggest international series to date, the streamer has doubled its efforts in preparing more South Korean productions for viewers like Signal, Voice, and Save Me. There's no word yet on where the other show from that previous announcement, Queen Woo starring Bargain's Jeon Jong-seo, is in development.

All ten episodes of A Bloody Lucky Day premiere on Paramount+ on February 1 in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Check out the exclusive trailer below.