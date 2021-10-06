Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday movie, A Boy Called Christmas. The trailer features the iconic Maggie Smith, Henry Lawfull, and a brief appearance from Kristen Wiig in this new holiday movie.

Smith narrates the trailer, saying that "the world is full of stories" and talking about a time long ago when the world didn't know about Christmas. As the trailer ramps up, we get a look at the main character and his CGI mouse friend running from trolls, inspiring others with the Christmas spirit, and running off the edge of a snowy cliff on the back of a reindeer. The trailer cuts to black as they fall, just before the audience finds out whether or not this particular reindeer can fly. Yes, that's right: the trailer literally ends on a cliffhanger.

A Boy Called Christmas is adapted from the novel of the same name from 2016, written by Matt Haig. The film also features Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant, Joel Fry, Rune Temte, and Jim Broadbent. A Boy Called Christmas is directed by Gil Kenan, who previously directed Monster House, City of Ember, and 2015's Poltergeist. A Boy Called Christmas comes to Netflix on November 24. Check out the trailer for A Boy Called Christmas below.

Here's the synopsis for A Boy Called Christmas:

An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible. Adapted from the bestselling book by Matt Haig.

