Lists of the best World War II movies often highlight heroic stories of conquering battles, survival against unimaginable atrocities, and standout individuals of the era. Richard Attenborough's 1977 war drama A Bridge Too Far, dazzles as one of the most realistic and ambitious World War II films ever made. Surprisingly, upon its release, it was not universally lauded. In his scathing review, Roger Ebert asks, "Why make a movie about total defeat and stupidity?" Yet, that is exactly why A Bridge Too Far stands out. It captures the scale, complexity, and failure of an operation by the Allied forces to surprise their enemies. A Bridge Too Far may not have enjoyed the success of Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, but its epic storytelling, nuanced perspectives, and historical authenticity ensure its place among the greats. It's an unapologetic tale of the triumphs and failures of war with a commitment to depicting war's horrors. These are portrayed by a massive ensemble cast of A-list stars of its time, drawn from Europe and the United States.

'A Bridge Too Far' Is Based on the True Story of the Allied Forces' Botched Operation

Adapted from historian Cornelius Ryan's book of the same name, A Bridge Too Far is about the Allied forces' ambitious, ill-fated Operation Market Garden, a plan designed to end World War II by capturing key bridges in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands. Executed in September 1944, the operation was the largest airborne assault in history, with 35,000 soldiers being flown from England and dropped behind enemy lines. Attenborough's picture faithfully reconstructs this strategy through three main perspectives: the Allied forces, comprising the British, American, Dutch, and Polish paratroopers; Dutch civilians; and German soldiers. The film is an interplay of hope and chaos in war. The confidence of the military generals led by the British General Montgomery fails to align with the realities of those on the frontlines. William Goldman's screenplay highlights how these top soldiers ignored intelligence and underrated their opponents, leading to the total disaster that Roger Ebert terms "stupidity."

With a star-studded ensemble cast that mirrors the film's sprawling narrative, including Sean Connery, Michael Caine, Robert Redford, Anthony Hopkins, and Gene Hackman, A Bridge Too Far is a history class that shows that war is not only horrific for soldiers but also takes a toll on civilians as well. For instance, a moment in the movie shows a woman going about her business when she suddenly has unexpected soldiers as guests, with one telling her, "I'm awfully sorry, but I'm afraid we're going to have to occupy your house." Other scenes depict civilians caught in the line of fire, as well as the carnage of soldiers on the ground. It's unflinching in its portrayal of war, with graphic images that leave an impression. Upon its release, it had to be edited in some destinations before being screened.

'A Bridge Too Far' Is a Cinematic Triumph Despite Its Flaws