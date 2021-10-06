We've only just entered spooky season, but Netflix is already gearing up to welcome us to the holidays with a newly-announced slate of movies and TV shows that will warm our hearts this winter. First announced back in August, A Castle for Christmas will debut on the streamer this November, and Netflix has released the first set of images for the rom-com starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes.

Shields plays author Sophie Brown, who travels to Scotland for the holiday season with the hopes of buying a castle — or at least finding a retreat. Unfortunately, she gets more than she bargained for when she meets the castle's standoffish owner, Duke Myles (Elwes), who certainly doesn't want to sell to an American. The two initially clash over their differences, but might just discover that they have more in common than they first realized. In other words: this is a classic enemies-to-lovers situation that Netflix is feeding us this winter, and I am here for it.

A Castle for Christmas hails from director Mary Lambert (Pet Sematary), with script by Ally Carter (Winterborne Home series) and Kim Beyer-Johnson. Brad Krevoy serves as producer, while Shields herself also executive produces in addition to Amanda Phillips, Steven R. McGlothen, Steve Berman, Katrina Stagner, and Eric Jarboe.

A Castle for Christmas will premiere exclusively on Netflix on November 26. Check out more first-look images below:

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Famed author, Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.

