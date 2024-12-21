The Christmas season has no shortage of classic specials in which audiences can indulge. From Frosty the Snowman to How the Grinch Stole Christmas, there’s a jolly entry that can warm the heart of even the coldest Scrooge. Perhaps no special does this better than A Charlie Brown Christmas. From its memorable characters to its beautiful themes, it’s not only one of the best entries in the Peanuts franchise; it’s one of the finest holiday movies ever made. Despite being a joyous tradition, though, bringing Charlie Brown (Peter Robbins) and his friends to the screen was not an easy task.

Charles M. Schulz Didn’t Want To Pursue Animation

More than seven decades after the debut of the Peanuts comics, Charles M. Schulz remains one of the most beloved cartoonists of all time. His creation still touches audiences to this day. But Schulz wasn’t always sold on adapting his iconic characters for the screen. According to Comics Beat, Schulz had no interest in the idea of turning Charlie Brown and Snoopy into animated characters. In fact, Jason Mendelson, son of Lee Mendelson, whose company would ultimately produce the Peanuts specials, claims that his father sort of tricked Schulz into making the special. Mendelson was initially working on a documentary about Peanuts comic strips, but no one was interested in purchasing the film.

However, CBS was interested in an adaptation. Per New York Magazine, Mendelson was desperate after his documentary went unsold, so when the network approached him about doing a holiday special, he told a white lie, saying he and Schulz had already discussed the idea. While the idea of doing so was not something Schulz was interested in, he did agree to work on a story treatment under the direction of Mendelson. Schulz, Mendelson, and Bill Mendelson got to work on the outline, but plenty more problems would soon arise.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Had a Difficult Production

A Charlie Brown Christmas may be a quintessential classic now, but it wasn’t budgeted as one. According to Animation Obsessive, the team was only given $76,000 to produce the special, a minuscule amount when compared to other animated Christmas programs. Over the course of making it, the team would go over budget by a whopping $20,000. Financial troubles were only a part of the problem. The Peanuts characters were not made for animation, and proved exceptionally difficult to translate into the new medium. Animato, Bill Littlejohn, recalled, “The Peanuts characters were not designed for animation.” Disney legend Dale Baer, shared his thoughts on the process, saying, “We sit here and draw Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck and characters like that with no problem, but to draw Schulz’s characters took a talent unto itself. Many people wouldn’t say that, but just let them sit down and try to draw those guys, and they’ll find out. You feel like you can’t draw worth a darn when you work on those characters.” Charlie Brown’s design proved incredibly challenging due to the shape of his head.

USA Today recalls a visit from an executive from McCann-Erickson, an advertising company that represented Coca-Cola, who ultimately commissioned the special. Mendelson said that, after looking at the rough animation without music, McCann-Erickson’s representative said, “This isn't very good. I don't know what I'm going to tell the agency. If I tell them what I think, they're going to cancel the show.” Mendelson was able to convince him to trust the process, but the issues weren’t limited to just the animation. As the special got closer to airing, Mendelson and Melendez weren’t sure the special was going to work. “We thought that it was maybe just too slow and we had failed poor Charlie Brown,” Mendelson said. CBS wasn’t pleased with the special at all. The network complained about the child actors, the music and animation throughout. They agreed to put it on the air but told the creatives that it “just doesn't work.” Everyone from Mendelson to Melendez to Schulz was unhappy with what they had made and were certain it was going to be a failure. Luckily, viewers didn’t agree.

The special was a ratings smash with half of all Americans tuning in to experience the premiere, and has aired annually ever since it debuted in 1965. Interestingly, the reluctant Schulz didn’t look fondly upon it at first. According to his widow, Jean Schulz, he immediately moved forward professionally, focusing on the next thing. “They say when an author's written a book, he really doesn't want to talk about it because he's on to the next one,” Jean Schulz recalled to USA Today. “and that was really the way [Charles] was. It wasn't until 10, 15, 20 years later that it looked like a classic. That's when he really felt the pride in having been a part of the creation of it.” Indeed, Schulz may have been the last to be convinced to make the special, and he may have been the last to accept it, but ultimately, A Charlie Brown Christmas charmed even its most uncertain critic.

