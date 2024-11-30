On December 9, 1965, an annual tradition was created when A Charlie Brown Christmas aired on television for the first time. For many, the holidays don’t officially start until the downtrodden Charlie Brown learns the meaning of Christmas. And while the Peanuts are globally recognized characters, of all their stories, A Charlie Brown Christmas is commonly the most cherished of their adventures.

A Charlie Brown Christmas has been imitated, parodied, and even reenacted as a stage show, with fans from all age groups able to recite each line by heart. But what specifically brings audiences back year after year? Cue the lights and clear the stage, because we’ll dive deep into why A Charlie Brown Christmas is an all-time classic.

10 The Peanuts Are Iconic

The names of Charlie Brown and Snoopy are known the world over now, but the fan base was still growing when A Charlie Brown Christmas premiered. The Peanuts, created by Charles M. Schulz, first made its debut as a newspaper comic strip on October 2, 1950, with the popularity expanding the strip into multiple papers quickly. The Peanuts had only briefly received the animated treatment in commercials for the Ford Motor Company, and were a relatively untested broadcast commodity going into their first televised special.

A Charlie Brown Christmas assisted in elevating The Peanuts into households across the country, converting newcomers into lifelong fans. After establishing themselves at the center of Christmas traditions, the success of the Christmas special would see Snoopy and the gang celebrating other holidays as well. Television specials like It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving would follow along with other adventures for The Peanuts.

9 It Opened the Door for Other Classics

The enthusiastic audience reception to A Charlie Brown Christmas not only led to more specials for The Peanuts, but it also increased the production of holiday specials as a whole. After seeing demand for the particular type of event programming, CBS went on to pursue further Christmas specials such as Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Frosty the Snowman, each being massive hits.

Before the airing of A Charlie Brown Christmas, CBS was reluctant to produce special events that would disrupt the viewing schedule for audiences trained to tune in at specific times. A change in leadership at CBS, along with the ratings for the Christmas special, would change the landscape of the network's programming strategy. So without Charlie Brown purchasing the worst Christmas tree in the lot, viewers might never have seen the Grinch rob an entire town in one night.

8 The Vintage Animation

Much like pulling a passed-down ornament out of storage and placing it on the tree, revisiting the special with its older animation is an enjoyable hit of nostalgia. Sure, there are rough patches of artwork throughout the short runtime, but that’s what gives A Charlie Brown Christmas some of its charm. In modern times, the animation might not be cutting-edge, but it’s like watching a Christmas card come to life.

Almost every executive with early access to the special thought the animation was unpleasant looking, with the general consensus being that the special would fail. Interestingly, executives had low opinions of the artwork, not accounting for the low budget and time constraints with which the animation team had to work. It’s nice to know that, much like Christmas itself, the unrealistic expectations of marketing executives haven’t changed in more than half a century.

7 It's Timeless

It’s easy to gather from the appearance of the animation that the cartoon is an older one, but otherwise, The Peanuts wear their timeless outfits that don’t necessarily distinguish themselves as belonging to one particular year. By avoiding licensed music that was popular in 1965 in favor of a jazz score, the animated special exists in a time of its own. The same can be said for pop culture references, which Schulz surprisingly manages to avoid in his script.

Try to go back and watch an older episode of Saturday Night Live, for instance, and politics and current references relevant to the era will aggressively date the material. Most of the time, it can’t be helped, but in the case of A Charlie Brown Christmas, whether it was intentional or not, avoiding current references allowed the special to have a timeless quality that makes it accessible to future generations.

6 The Ending

The special was ahead of its time, exploring the seasonal depression that many people experience when faced with the holidays. Through the eyes of Charlie Brown, Christmas is another opportunity for his hopes of friendly acknowledgment to be spoiled, and the excessive greed of an increasingly commercialized culture rewarded. For a Christmas special – and an animated one at that – these are uncomfortable topics for people seeking yuletide escapism.

Not only does A Charlie Brown Christmas address seasonal depression with honesty and grace, but it also resolves Charlie’s plight with the same care. Santa doesn’t land at the right moment to solve Charlie’s problems and reignite his Christmas spirit – a commonly used trope in many sitcom's holiday episodes. Rather, the other Peanuts rally around the sad little Christmas tree, demonstrating that selfless generosity and kindness have the capability to impact someone’s life for the better.

5 Actual Children Doing the Voices

Unlike 99.99% of animated productions, the voice actors for A Charlie Brown Christmas were age-appropriate for the characters they were playing. Going one step further, the majority of the child actors were untrained, so the line deliveries would need detailed coaching to achieve a professional quality. Director of the special, Bill Melendez, provided the voice of Snoopy, which was a sped-up audio track of random sounds.

Critics will point to the stilted voice acting as an immersion-breaking misstep, but there would be a special quality missing without the children stumbling through more difficult chunks of dialogue. In a way, the children’s voices make the Christmas special feel like a school recital, and the audience are all proud parents. Adult voice actors would have made the finished product more polished, but the younger actors taking on sometimes complicated dialogue created a wholly unique watch.

4 No Laugh Track

It was common practice in 1965 that any comedy-related television production would have a laugh track to accompany it. The idea that viewers needed their hands held to understand when a joke was delivered led to sometimes jarring experiences for shows that obviously didn’t have a live studio audience – such as animated productions. The Flintstones had enjoyed space on the primetime lineup starting in 1960, and a laugh track was present even though it didn’t make sense to have one.

In an almost unheard-of move, Schulz dismissed the notion of a laugh track for A Charlie Brown Christmas, and the special was better for it. The dry humor on display by Charlie works better without piped-in laughter, the silence serving to echo the morose tone from The Peanuts’ favorite punching bag. It’s a Christmas miracle that CBS agreed to no laugh track because the inclusion of one would have only undercut the message Schulz was attempting to deliver. ​​​​​​​

3 It’s Entertaining for Both Children and Adults

​The greatest pieces of fiction offer different meanings to different viewers, and the same holds for A Charlie Brown Christmas. Children are going to miss the more advanced themes covered in the Christmas special, but they’ll love seeing Snoopy dance on the piano or make silly faces. Meanwhile, the adults next to them will remember a time when those were the only things they noticed as a child, and appreciate the animated short in a different light.

The continued viewings of A Charlie Brown Christmas each year speak to the place it holds in the overall tradition of Christmas itself. The act of passing down the Christmas special to the next generation, of sharing the viewing experience with the young and uninitiated, becomes another cherished ritual for fans during the holiday season. There are roughly five specials that hold an equal level of reverence as the first Charlie Brown Christmas special, and for most, Charlie comes in at number one.

2 The Music

The moment the first few notes hit for composer Vince Guaraldi's “Christmas Time Is Here,” people everywhere immediately think of A Charlie Brown Christmas. The soundtrack adds a bit of class to the special, choosing jazzy numbers to play in the background instead of overly cheery Christmas standards. The music works perfectly to set the holiday vibe, but just morose enough to put viewers in the head of the pessimistic Charlie Brown.

The soundtrack has since gone on to be used in other productions, such as Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums, and may be as popular as the special itself. Although the music in the Christmas special is iconic, Schulz actually hated jazz, saying he thought the music was awful. For all the things Schulz got right about Charlie Brown’s first televised special, fans can agree that it’s fortunate he was overruled on this decision.

1 The Message is Still Relevant

If the concept of Christmas becoming a commercialized opportunity to sell toys and boost retail numbers was relevant in 1965, the message loses none of its steam in the modern day. With time, people become more jaded – not on purpose, it’s just a by-product of busy adult lives filled with compromises. The media in turn becomes more jaded, and concepts that were once thought of as parodies, like Santa killing terrorists on Christmas Eve, become actual films that movie studios genuinely hope people go to see.

But for less than 30 minutes on one of those busy adult days, revisiting a piece of your childhood can maybe, if only for a fleeting moment, recapture the spark of being extra excited about one day of the year. And with that comes the reminder that Christmas can still serve as an opportunity to be generous, to take the extra moment to make someone’s day a little better with an act of kindness. There’s solace in knowing if even Charlie Brown can find his Christmas spirit, there’s hope for the rest of us as well.

