Have you ever watched A Charlie Brown Christmas and thought, “Good grief, Charlie Brown, you had one job…“? We’re talking about his choice of Christmas tree. Or, more appropriately, a Christmas twig with barren branches. He’s proud of the choice, until his friends deride him mercilessly for the debacle of a tree, just the latest in a long line of his blockhead moments. But here’s the thing. Charlie Brown was not only justified in picking the tree he did, the tree symbolizes something more.

The Tree in 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' Is Charlie Brown

If you've somehow managed to miss A Charlie Brown Christmas every year since 1965 when it first premiered, it features Charles Schulz's iconic Peanuts characters as they prepare to stage a Christmas play. As the special begins, the titular Charlie Brown (Peter Robbins) confesses to Linus (Christopher Shea) that he doesn't "feel like you're supposed to feel" heading into Christmas. But Lucy's (Tracy Stratford) suggestion that he direct the Christmas play gives him a purpose that pulls him out of his depression. He decides that what the play needs is a tree to set the mood, so he sets off with Linus, instructed by Lucy to bring back a "great big, shiny, aluminum tree."

They make their way to a tree lot, full of the very big, shiny, aluminum trees he's been told to get, but the one he's drawn to is a scraggly, barren, little tree, and that's the tree he selects. The fact that this is the tree Charlie Brown chooses is significant. It's not a pretty tree, but it is the only one that is real, devoid of the sparkling exterior and commercialism of the season. The tree is Charlie Brown, the only one in his peer group who is truly being real about his state of mind and his feelings about Christmas. He asserts that the tree needs him and that all it needs is to be loved and decorated, which mirrors his own need to be accepted and loved.

The Tree in 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' Represents the Fear, and the Hope, of the Depressed

But when Charlie Brown returns with the tree, he is raked over the coals by his peers, derided for his stupidity. This, too, is significant in that it visualizes the very real fears of the depressed. See, A Charlie Brown Christmas and other Peanuts holiday specials have a subtext that involves, among other things, depression, not surprising given Schulz's own struggles with depression. And what those who suffer with depression fear the most is the reaction should they reveal the darkness they feel inside. So, by bringing in the tree, Charlie Brown is, in essence, taking a chance by exposing himself, hoping that if the tree is accepted, then he, too, is accepted, but the derision he receives instead is exactly what he feared would happen.

But if the initial reaction to the tree represents that which Charlie Brown fears, it also represents his hopes. After Linus reads the Christmas story from the Bible (a scene that was almost cut), Charlie Brown picks up the tree and heads home. He has renewed faith that his tree just needs to be decorated, but that faith is shattered almost instantaneously when the weight of a single ornament causes the tree to fall over. He walks away dejected, feeling foolish that even for a moment he believed it could be better for the tree and himself.

It's then that his hopes are realized, as his peers, who followed him home, see that the frail, sad tree can truly be something special if they give it the love it desperately needs. They are finally looking past their own selfishness to see the beauty inside, and as they decorate the tree, it comes to life, with its branches full and green, not falling under the weight of a single ornament but standing strong to support the weight of many. A Charlie Brown Christmas ends with that love being extended to Charlie Brown, and the true spirit of the season coming alive in each one of the Peanuts gang.

Perhaps it is Lucy who sums it up best: "Charlie Brown is a blockhead, but he did get a nice tree." Merry Christmas indeed, Charlie Brown.

