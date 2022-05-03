A Chiara, the last film in Jonas Carpignano’s Calabria trilogy, has recently gotten a new trailer as well as a theatrical premiere scheduled for later this month.

Just like the other two films in the series, Mediterranea and A Ciambra, A Chiara can be viewed as its own film with its own self-contained story, but of course, due to its interconnected themes and recurring characters, there’s more depth if watched as part of the trilogy set in the Southern Italian region of Calabria. The 2-hour feature film was presented at the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival where it won the Europa Cinemas Cannes Label prize for best European film, marking the second Cannes victory for the Italian-American filmmaker. The film was also screened at the 2021 New York Film Festival.

A Chiara is a continuation of Carpignano’s study of life in modern Calabria, specifically the city of Gioia Tauro, and the region’s association with the Italian mafia. This coming-of-age film centers around Chiara Guerrasio, who is 15 years old at the start of the film and lives a relatively normal life. However, with time, Chiara comes to understand that there’s more to her seemingly close-knit family. As the family is about to celebrate the eldest child’s, Giulia, 18th birthday their lives are unexpectedly turned upside down. That same night, Chiara’s father goes missing and his teenage daughter takes it upon herself to investigate his disappearance which is directly connected to the criminal syndicates that reign over the region from the shadows. In the end, Chiara is pushed into making a decision about the kind of future she wishes for herself.

The movie’s cast includes Swamy Rotolo, Claudio Rotolo, Grecia Rotolo, Carmela Fumo, Giorgia Rotolo, Antonio Rotolo, Vincenzo Rotolo, Antonina Fumo, Giusi D’Uscio, Patrizia Amato, Concetta Grillo, Koudous Seihon, and Pio Amato. Early reviews for the film praise the film and the performances, Rotolo's in particular as she embodies a teenager on a quest for answers she may not want to hear.

Written and directed by Carpignano, A Chiara is a co-production between Stayblack and Haut et Court. Tim Curtin was in charge of cinematography, with film editing by Affonso Gonçalves, and production design by Marco Ascanio Viarigi. The film was sold internationally by MK2 Films.

A Chiara premieres in theatres on May 27, 2022.

