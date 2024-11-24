There have been innumerable adaptations of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol since its publication in 1843. This year, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch one of the more underappreciated entries in the Ebenezer Scrooge canon; the 1984 adaptation starring Oscar-winner George C. Scott as Scrooge. A Christmas Carol will stream on Paramount+ starting on December 1.

The film was directed by Clive Donner (What's New Pussycat?), who had previously served as the editor on 1951's A Christmas Carol, which featured Alastair Sim in the lead role. The film was shot on location amid the medieval architecture of Shrewsbury, in Shropshire. Written by Broadway veteran Roger O. Hirson, the film hews quite closely to Dickens' book, but adds additional backstory for Scrooge; it reveals that his mother died in childbirth, making his father (Nigel Davenport, A Man for All Seasons) cold and dismissive towards him.

What Is 'A Christmas Carol' About?

Scott plays Scrooge, a cruel and jaded Victorian businessman who is a tyrant to his long-suffering employee Bob Cratchit (David Warner, The Omen), and dismissive of his good-hearted nephew Fred (Roger Rees, Cheers). On Christmas Eve, he is confronted by the ghost of his late partner, Jacob Marley (Frank Finlay, Lifeforce), who begs him to repent to avoid the eternal torment that he himself has suffered. Over the course of the night, Scrooge encounters three ghosts, who take him on a trip through time and space to see the effects his greed has wrought.

The ethereal Ghost of Christmas Past (Angela Pleasence, Gangs of New York) shows him the end of his relationship with ex-fiancee Belle (Lucy Gutteridge, Top Secret!); the jovial Ghost of Christmas Present (Edward Woodward, The Wicker Man) shows him the desperate poverty of Cratchit and his family, including his wife (Susannah York, Superman) and disabled son, Tiny Tim (Anthony Walters); and the eerie Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Michael Carter, Return of the Jedi), who shows Scrooge his bleak future.

A Christmas Carol was released theatrically in the U.K. but aired as a CBS TV movie in the United States. It is generally considered a superior adaptation of Dickens' novella, with excellent performances, cinematography, and production design. Scott's performance earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special; however, he lost to Richard Crenna.

A Christmas Carol will be available to stream on Paramount+ on December 1, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

