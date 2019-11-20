New ‘A Christmas Carol’ Trailer Reveals Release Date for FX’s Spooky Update

0

Do you like your A Christmas Carol a little less Muppet-y and a little more aggressively ghoulish? Then you should be hyped for FX’s take on the class Charles Dickens ghost story, written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and starring Guy Pearce (Memento) as Ebenezer Scrooge. The network just released a new trailer, which not only gave another glimpse at all that grimness but also revealed that the film will debut on Thursday, December 19.

A Christmas Carol, for the unfamiliar, follows noted town dickhead Ebenezer Scrooge—the official character description describes him as both a “skinflint” and “aloof and miserable”, instantly relatable imho—on the Christmas night three ghostly visitors try to show him the error of his ways. Andy Serkis (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) co-stars as the “Ghost of Christmas Past”, alongside Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as the “Ghost of Christmas Present,” Jason Flemyng (Pennyworth) as the “Ghost of Christmas Future”, and Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire) as poor chained-up Jacob Marley.

Check out the new trailer below. FX’s A Christmas Carol debuts on FX on Thursday, December 19, at 7:30 PM ET. Knight serves as producer along with Tom Hardy‘s banner Hardy Son & Baker.

Here is the official trailer for FX’s A Christmas Carol: