First published way back in 1843, Charles Dickens' classic Christmas novella 'A Christmas Carol' is the quintessential festive fable, as well as one of the most famous stories ever written. It follows the cantankerous miser Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserable and ill-tempered businessman whose life of saving pennies at the expense of anyone he can exploit has made him a lonely and embittered old soul. However, his outlook on life changes drastically when he is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, and the ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Yet to Come.

A tale of tremendous redemption, wonder, and heart, it is perhaps not surprising that 'A Christmas Carol' has inspired so many film and television adaptations. Ranging from faithful transitions that realize Dickens' characters and story as earnestly as possible, to pictures that exercise their creative license to provide something distinctly different and unique, the history of 'A Christmas Carol' on the screen is full of emphatic narrative triumphs and misguided missteps.

24 'Scrooge; or, Marley's Ghost' (1901)

Directed by Walter R. Booth

This first adaptation isn't really included in the rankings since it's such an obscure one, but since it's the oldest known film version in existence, it has to at least be noted. Directed by Walter R. Booth and produced by R.W. Paul in 1901, the British short film features an unidentified actor playing Scrooge in the silent film. Though only four minutes and 55 seconds of the six-minute-and-20-second-long film are available to curious audiences, the 35mm reel is preserved by the British Film Institute.

There are some impressive visuals on display for a work that is well over 120 years old...

The abridged version of the story sees Scrooge encounter only the ghost of Marley, who shows him visions of Chistmases past, present, and future. There are some impressive visuals on display for a work that is well over 120 years old, though the presence of a theatrical setup is strong throughout. This is as good a place to start as any, save for reading the original Christmas tale itself. - Dave Trumbore

23 'Christmas Carol: The Movie' (2001)

Directed by Jimmy T. Murakami

A monumental misstep in the ways of adaptation, and even just plain storytelling for that matter, Christmas Carol: The Movie misuses many of Dickens' story's greatest strengths while incorporating several debilitating weaknesses of its own creation. An embellishment of the original tale, the 2001 animated film strives to round out the story by making Scrooge significantly younger while also giving several side characters a chance to shine on their own rather than basking in the light reflected by Scrooge's central storyline.

It's an odd choice, and while it does give the film some interesting elements, like an enhanced focus on Scrooge's former spouse, Belle (Kate Winslet), it ultimately sees the picture fall well short of the brilliance of its source material. Additionally, it also features some uncharacteristically dark moments, like Scrooge dousing an ailing Tiny Tim with water, thus giving him a cold that leads to his death, and a teasing inclination that Scrooge may relapse back to his old ways after experiencing his redemption. It is perhaps an interesting watch as an alternate take on Dickens' story, but Christmas Carol: The Movie is ultimately one of the biggest misfires in the history of the novella's screen adaptations. - Dave Trumbore

Christmas Carol: The Movie Release Date December 7, 2001 Director Jimmy T. Murakami Cast Kate Winslet , Simon Callow , Nicolas Cage , Jane Horrocks , Michael Gambon Rhys Ifans , Juliet Stevenson , Robert Llewellyn , Iain Jones , Colin McFarlane , Beth Winslet , Arthur Cox , Keith Wickham , Joss Sanglier , Sarah Kayte Foster , Rosalie MacCraig Runtime 77 minutes Expand

22 'A Christmas Carol' (1997)

Directed by Stan Phillips

Overly cartoonish and far too derivative to be endearing beyond the occasional flourish of animated wonder, 1997's A Christmas Carol ends up being hindered by its original lens of the story in an era when such established brands as The Flintstones and Disney's Mickey Mouse characters were also taking on the story. Admittedly, it does feature a fantastic vocal performance from Tim Curry as Scrooge, with the actor imbuing the part with his trademark villainous flair, while realizing the redemptive resolution with charm.

Sadly, many other elements of the animated picture simply do not work. Curry's co-stars are incapable of matching his fervor, the heavy-handed moralism saps much of the joy out of the story, the implementation of uninspired musical numbers feels forced, and the approach of gearing the story solely for younger audiences dumbs down many of its central ideas without casting anything in the way of child-like enchantment or wonder. Sadly, this results in another animated adaptation that is best avoided in favor of other, more endearing iterations of the story.

A Christmas Carol Release Date December 20, 1997 Director Stan Phillips Cast Tim Curry , Whoopi Goldberg , Michael York , Ed Asner , Frank Welker , Kath Soucie , Jodi Benson , John Garry , Amick Byram , Ian Whitcomb , Joe Lala , David Wagner , Jerry Houser , Sam Saletta , Alan Shearman , Jarrad Kritzstein , Cathy Riso , Sidney Miller , Kelly Lester , Anna Mathias , Judy Ovitz , Bettina Bush Runtime 72 minutes Expand

21 'Scrooge' (1970)

Directed by Ronald Neame

There's pretty much a version of Scrooge for everyone out there, but five-time Oscar-nominated actor Albert Finney is to the taste of very few. There's something about his performance that is strange and off-putting. Perhaps it's his penchant for lurching about with a twisted grimace and a hunched back, or the fact that his character can't quite seem to come to grips with the lessons the spirits are trying to teach him. Then there's the fact that this is a musical rendition of the tale, and while that may be great in theory, it doesn't work quite so well in practice.

That being said, this version does have a few things that others do not. When Scrooge returns home on Christmas Eve, there's a ghostly full-sized horse-drawn carriage that passes through his lobby; this is a description pulled right from Dickens' text that was meant to illustrate just how cavernous Scrooge's home really was. Another interesting note is that we actually see Scrooge temporarily wearing his very own ponderous chain just before his redemptive moment, with Marley stopping by to bid him a not-so-fond farewell and a Merry Christmas. However, Finney's performance is eerily similar to Adam Sandler's Little Nicky, placing it on a list of adaptations many would rather not watch again. - Dave Trumbore

Scrooge

rent

Release Date 1970-5-11 Director Ronald Neame Runtime 113 Minutes

20 'Rich Little's Christmas Carol' (1978)

Directed by Rich Little

Like the version above and some that immediately follow, this take on 'A Christmas Carol' is at least worth a watch if you haven't seen it before. Given the fact that Dickens' story is a timeless tale, it is a bit surprising to find how dated Rich Little's HBO special has become. It is very 1978, owing mostly to Little's shtick that relies heavily on celebrity impersonations and topical humor. The musical numbers and laugh track also add a heavy hand to the comedy routines.

If you know the names Paul Lynde, W.C. Fields, Peter Falk, and Truman Capote well enough to appreciate Little's impersonations and inside jokes, then there may be an added charm to the television film. Otherwise, it's a thin and unwelcoming adaptation that leaves plenty to be desired. While Little's one-man show—which sees him take on 15 roles—is an impressive feat of performance and ambition, Rich Little's Christmas Carol is difficult for new fans to relate to. - Dave Trumbore

Rich Little's Christmas Carol Release Date 1978-12-00 Cast Rich Little Runtime 60 Minutes

19 'The Stingiest Man in Town' (1978)

Directed by Katsuhia Yamada, Jules Bass & Arthur Rankin Jr.

From Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment—the company behind such cartoon Christmas classics as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Little Drummer Boy, and Frosty the Snowman—The Stingiest Man in Town utilizes traditional animation, and is probably a lesser picture because of it. Made in collaboration with the Japanese animation studio Topcraft—which housed many animators who would later start Studio Ghibli—this adaptation of the famous festive tale tones down some of the story's more intense beats to appeal directly to children.

As such, it is notable for its inclusion of talking rats, cats, and dogs, as well as its litany of silly songs. Granted, there is a significant amount of Dickens' actual dialogue used, but it does tend to get lost amid the film's overly childish gags and its excessive indulgence in ridiculous presentations of its characters, particularly the ghosts. The Stingiest Man in Town may hold some appeal for young viewers, even after all these years, but adults may find it more difficult to engage with. - Dave Trumbore

The Stingiest Man in Town Release Date December 23, 1978 Cast Walter Matthau Main Genre Musical

18 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol' (2022)

Directed by Stephen Donnelly

Dreamed up by Netflix, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is the most recent adaptation of Dickens' story to date. Like many of the iterations of the festive fable before it, it uses animation and musical numbers in an attempt to imbue the viewing experience with a wide-eyed sense of wonder and warmth. Unfortunately, also like many of the animated iterations before it, it is riddled with misguided tangents that depart from the source material without adding anything new or inspired to the fold.

Dreamed up by Netflix, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is the most recent adaptation of Dickens' story to date.

What makes this such a shame is the voice cast assembled for the film is immaculate, with Luke Evans starring as Scrooge, while Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Jonathan Pryce, Johnny Flynn, and James Cosmo fill out the supporting roles. Additionally, the animation has a vibrancy and appeal that overcomes a haphazard realization of the classic story to still inspire awe and amazement on several occasions. As such, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol has strengths that make it worthwhile, but it is difficult to see it being remembered as a Christmas classic for years to come.

17 'Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol' (1962)

Directed by Abe Levitow

If you're a fan of the nearsighted, 1960s Jim Backus-voiced cartoon character Mister Magoo, then this Christmas special should be a slam dunk for your watchlist. If you haven't the foggiest idea who Mr. Magoo is or the animated history behind him, then this adaptation might simply be a "pass." It's yet another animated adaptation that skews towards a younger crowd with silly songs and less-than-scary spirits, but these days only adults of a certain age would appreciate its charm.

There's an interesting theme that pops up in a number of these animated adaptations that use well-known cartoon characters to play Scrooge. Rather than just be Scrooge, many of the specials have a frame story that has the character playing Scrooge in a play of some sort. This allows for some added gags outside the structure of Dickens' story, but there are better versions than Magoo's. The saving grace here is that Mister Magoo's redemption as Scrooge is quite cute and literally brings down the house. - Dave Trumbore

Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol Release Date December 18, 1962 Director Abe Levitow Cast Jim Backus , Morey Amsterdam , Royal Dano , Paul Frees , Jack Cassidy Runtime 53 Minutes

16 'Bugs Bunny's Christmas Carol' (1979)

Directed by Friz Freleng

Now here's an animated adaptation of a different sort. Rather than set up some sort of elaborate frame story, the Merrie Melodies gang just jumps right into the tale. That conviction is easy to appreciate, as is the short's snappy progression of the familiar fable, given it has a runtime of just eight minutes, making it the most economical version of the story put to screen since the aforementioned 1901 silent short. However, this is a very loose and silly adaptation that's better left for the little ones to enjoy.

Sure, seeing Yosemite Sam blow his stack as a hassled and harassed Ebenezer Scrooge and listening to Porky Pig stammer as the nervous Bob Cratchit are great moments, but there are better alternatives that present a more sincere adaptation of Dickens' story. Then again, those don't include Bugs Bunny playing pranks on Yosemite Sam and bringing a bunch of the Looney Tunes' greatest stars along for the ride. Overall, Bugs Bunny's Christmas Carol offers exactly what one would expect, and there are both unique strengths and unfortunate weaknesses within that. - Dave Trumbore

Bugs Bunny's Christmas Carol Release Date November 27, 1979 Director Friz Freleng Cast Mel Blanc Runtime 8 Minutes

15 'A Christmas Carol: The Musical' (2004)

Directed by Arthur Allan Seidlman