The ghastly, spooky hauntings aside, being a ghost doesn’t make one bad. Cinema is full of friendly ghosts who have proven to be helpful many times. For example, Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas novella A Christmas Carol prominently features three handy ghosts, who visit the greedy Ebenezer Scrooge to show him the error of his selfish ways

The Apple TV movie Spirited recently adapted Dickens’ novella – the film stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in a comedy musical version of the holiday tale. Unlike other feature film retellings, Spirited takes the perspective of the ghosts themselves, putting its own spin on the apparitions that originated in Dickens’ tale. But A Christmas Carol isn’t alone in its depiction of its handy ghosts. In fact, a fair share of movies have shown how ghosts can make great phantom friends.

‘A Christmas Carol’ (2009)

A Christmas Carol is one of the most influential Christmas stories ever made. Dickens’ original novella illuminated the holiday as a day characterized by generosity and kindness, the central themes that underline his somewhat spooky Christmas tale. One of the most unique adaptations of the story was released in 2009.

The 3D-animated A Christmas Carol was directed and penned by Robert Zemeckis, the acclaimed director behind such classics as Back to the Future and The Polar Express. It starred Jim Carrey (Sonic the Hedgehog) as Ebenezer Scrooge and featured other stars like Gary Oldman (Batman Begins), but it isn’t the only adaptation of Dickens’ seminal Christmas tale. Movies like Scrooged and The Muppet Christmas Carol have reinterpreted the original novella, but one thing these movies have in common is the pivotal role of the story’s ghosts.

‘Casper’ (1995)

This always-smiling cartoon ghost is probably the friendliest movie specter. The titular protagonist of the Famous Studios animated series The Friendly Ghost, Casper has appeared in various movies and TV shows since his debut.

Casper made his film premiere in the live-action fantasy movie Casper, the first ever feature film to have a fully CGI character in the leading role. In the 1995 fantasy film, an afterlife therapist and his daughter move into an old and haunted home, where they meet our titular friendly ghost and a host of other unpleasant spirits.

‘Coco’ (2017)

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios, Coco is a wonderfully touching film. Featuring a delightfully-catchy soundtrack, it’s one of Pixar’s greatest films. Like A Christmas Carol, Coco has its fair share of wildly charming, companionable ghosts, given that its story beautifully weaves a magical tale of the Day of the Dead.

The film tells the story of 12-year-old Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) who accidentally travels to the Land of the Dead. There, Miguel is forced to seek the help of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather, both to return him to his family and restore his family’s love for music.

‘Beetlejuice’ (1988)

A captivating fantasy film from visionary director Tim Burton (Corpse Bride), Beetlejuice is a truly quirky ride that will have you hooked from start to end. Starring Alec Baldwin (The Departed), Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) and more, it’s one of the greatest 80s horror comedies, though the unassuming highlight of the film is its refreshing take on ghosts.

The film revolves around the Maitlands, the happily-married Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam (Baldwin). Newly deceased, they live on as ghosts, made to haplessly stalk their former home. Their plans to scare away the house’s new inhabitants go hilariously awry when they reach out to the devious Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), a ghoulish “bio-exorcist” by trade.

‘Ghost’ (1990)

This supernatural fantasy movie is basically 1990’s Titanic. Ghost was a low-budget romance film that managed to smash every expectation. It was nominated for a whopping five Academy Awards and was the highest-grossing film at the time of its release.

The movie revolves around Sam (Patrick Swayze), a murdered banker who hopes to protect his girlfriend Molly (Demi Moore) from beyond the grave. With the help of the psychic Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg), Sam sets out to stop his killer from reuniting him with his love.

‘ParaNorman’ (2012)

From LAIKA Studios (or simply Laika) – the studio behind animated masterpieces like Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings – comes a ghostly film the whole family can enjoy. ParaNorman blends playful stop-motion hijinks with a spooky, ghost-filled tale, making it the perfect horror movie that even kids will be able to enjoy.

The film revolves around Norman Babcock (Kodi Smit-McPhee), an 11-year-old boy who can speak to ghosts. When his Massachusetts town is struck by a curse, it’s up to Norman and his friends to save the day.

‘The Frighteners’ (1996)

If you’re a fan of the Ghostbusters films and looking for a similar horror comedy classic, look no further than The Frighteners, released in 1996. Directed by Peter Jackson, the visionary filmmaker behind The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, The Frighteners is certainly among one of the best ghost films ever made.

It tells the story of Frank Bannister (Michael J. Fox), a widower with psychic abilities that allow him to see and speak with ghosts. The appearance of an evil spirit capable of harming the living and the dead alike prompts Frank to investigate the supernatural presence with a ragtag team of phantom friends.

‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ (2002)

In fairness, the Harry Potter film franchise has a number of friendly ghosts. From John Cleese’s Nearly Headless Nick to Kelly Macdonald’s Helena Ravenclaw, the helpful specters of the fantasy franchise have always been able to lend a hand. But without a doubt, the most charming and (unwitting) helpful of the series’ ghosts is Moaning Myrtle (Shirley Henderson), who debuted in movie form in the franchise’s chilling second film.

While Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is unexpectedly terrifying at times, it remains an excellent children’s adventure and an iconic fantasy movie. It follows Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) on the cusp of his second year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, everyone’s favorite magical school. When the mysterious Chamber of Secrets unleashes a monster that haunts the grounds, Harry and his friends must find the root of the ancient evil now gripping their school.

‘The Devil’s Backbone’ (2001)

Set in Spain, 1939, during the climax of the Spanish Civil War, The Devil’s Backbone is a chilling ghost story from acclaimed director Guillermo Del Toro. Written before the Cabinet of Curiosities director had even made his debut film, the movie isn’t as popular as Del Toro’s other fantasy films. Still, it’s a mesmerizing experience, a story of love and tragedy that’s mixed perfectly together, with more than a few sympathetic ghosts to turn your perception of the dead.

The Devil’s Backbone tells the story of Carlos (Fernando Tielve), a 12-year-old boy whose father died in the Spanish Civil War. Upon arriving at an all-boys orphanage, he discovers the grounds are haunted, with many dark secrets lingering beneath the surface.

‘The Sixth Sense’ (1999)

To explain how The Sixth Sense introduces its friendly ghost might spoil one of the biggest must-see twists in cinema history. All you need to know is that M. Night Shyamalan directed this 1999 psychological thriller, and it helped put him on the map as one of filmmaking’s household names. It was nominated for six Oscars at the 72nd Academy Awards, and is undoubtedly one of the best movies of Shyamalan’s career.

The Sixth Sense follows Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), a child psychologist whose patient Cole (Haley Joel Osment) claims he can see and talk to the dead.

