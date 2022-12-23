Charles Dickens’s classic novella, A Christmas Carol has been adapted a million times on stage, screen, radio, print, and more, since it was published in 1843. In films particularly, there are at least more than 30 adaptations in live-action and animation versions, starting from 1901’s British film, Scrooge, or, Marley's Ghost. But somehow, Disney’s A Christmas Carol of 2009 is one of the best-animated versions of the story. While some might call it a dark rendition of the classic Christmas tale, the animation manages to capture the essence of Dickens’ original work. The story, as taken from the original literature, follows a miserly and unpleasant businessman, Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve to show him who is truly is, thus encouraging him to become a better man.

A Christmas Carol is the third adaptation of the novel by Disney, the previous two being Mickey's Christmas Carol in 1983 and The Muppet Christmas Carol in 1992. The Disney production is written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, the award-winning, Academy-nominated filmmaker known for helming popular projects like the Back to the Future trilogy and Forrest Gump. A Christmas Carol features the voices of Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright Penn, and Cary Elwes. Carrey voices Scrooge and the three ghosts, and Oldman voices Bob Cratchit and Jacob Marley, both earning critical acclaim for their performances. Although the movie got mixed reviews from critics, it was a success at the box office and was also praised for its visuals, as well as the musical score composed by Alan Silvestri.

So, despite varied opinions on this modern classic, A Christmas Carol has become a popular holiday movie and for us, a must-watch, especially on Christmas Eve. Even Carrey describes it as “a classical version of A Christmas Carol”. If you haven’t had a chance to watch this animated Christmas movie all these years, then this year might be a good first. Find out how you can watch A Christmas Carol and where it's streaming with this guide.

When Was A Christmas Carol Released?

A Christmas Carol had its world premiere in London on November 3, 2009, followed by a wide theatrical release in the United States on November 6, 2009. The movie was released in Disney Digital 3D, RealD 3D, and IMAX 3D.

Is A Christmas Carol Available on Streaming?

As you would expect of a Disney production, A Christmas Carol is available for streaming on Disney+. The streaming service is available on a subscription basis, starting at $7.99 per month. You can also get Disney+ as a part of the Hulu, ESPN, and Disney+ bundle for $69.99 per month. Alternatively, you can also rent the Christmas movie on Amazon for $3.99.

Is A Christmas Carol Available on DVD and Blu-ray?

A year after its theatrical premiere, Disney released A Christmas Carol in physical formats on November 23, 2010, which included a DVD, a 3D Blu-ray, a 2D Blu-ray, and a digital copy. It was also the first Disney film to be available in 3D Blu-ray. The DVD version contains a few deleted scenes and two featurettes. The 2D Blu-ray contains a Digital Advent Calendar and a behind-the-scenes featurette “Behind the Carol: The Full Motion-Capture Experience”. The 3D Blu-ray includes an exclusive 3D game called Mr. Scrooge’s Wild Ride.

Order on Amazon

What Is A Christmas Carol About?

Also known as A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas, the novella is an iconic work of Charles Dickens, publishes in 1843. The original story is set in the Victorian era, a time when Britain was at a cultural juncture, especially with Christmas celebrations, where people were exploring newer customs with cards, trees, and more public celebrations, while revisiting past traditions like family gatherings, caroling, etc. In a way, the story sets the tone for the mid-Victorian revival of the holiday, which became more widespread in the following century.

A Christmas Carol tells the story of an elderly businessman, Ebenezer Scrooge, who is a spiteful and miserly soul and is very resentful of Christmas, lashing out at those who like to celebrate the festival. One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his deceased business partner, Jacob Marley, followed by three spirits, of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. The spirits take him on a journey of self-discovery and help him become a kinder man. The movie recounts the same story, albeit with some dramatization of the characters and settings, through motion-capture animation, along with immersive visual effects that make the 2009 movie more like a sensory experience, especially for its time.

More Adaptations of A Christmas Carol that You Can Watch

Nearly 180 years and a hundred different takes and media formats later, Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol remains the most-adapted holiday story to date. Here are three of our favorite adaptations, each from three different eras of cinema, which you also might find interesting:

Scrooge (1951): A classic in its own rights, this British film is considered a benchmark for all adaptations of Dickens’ original novella. The film was re-titled as A Christmas Carol in the United States. Though it bombed at the box office in the UK, it became a holiday favorite in America and has become a Christmas tradition for many. The film was shot in black and white which makes the dense setting of the Victorian era more intriguing. Scrooge/A Christmas Carol is directed and produced by Brian Desmond Hurst and stars Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge, along with Michael Hordern, Mervyn Johns, and Hermione Baddeley in various roles.

Scrooged (1988): Set in a time of major social and cultural shift in the United States, this unconventional adaptation of the classic literature proves how timeless the original is. It is also said to be one of Bill Murray’s best performances. The fantasy comedy movie takes place in a modern setting, in the 80s, where Frank Cross, played by Murray, is like Scrooge, a cynical, selfish, obnoxious television executive who would do anything to boost his channel’s numbers during the holidays. Frank is haunted by three spirits, each from his past, present, and future, and takes him on a self-exploration journey to reform himself. Directed by Richard Donner, Scrooged is a fun take on the classic and presents Frank as a modern-day Scrooge.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022): The latest animation adaptation of A Christmas Carol, this musical adventure fantasy film is an animated remake of the 1970 film of the same name. The Netflix original features the voices of Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jesse Buckley, Jonathan Pryce, and Johnny Flynn, among others. It has had mixed reception since its release but is worth a watch to experience a musical take on the grim and dark tale. The 1970 film is directed by Robert Neame and stars Albert Finney and Alec Guinness as Scrooge and Marley’s Ghost respectively.

