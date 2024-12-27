This time of year, movie lovers have no shortage of Christmas classics from which to choose. From Rankin/Bass’ iconic animated specials to cinematic ventures, like Miracle on 34th Street, there are plenty of seasonal favorites to enjoy, especially for fans of Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol. There are countless adaptations of the iconic tale, ranging from 1951’s Alastair Sim-led version to The Muppet Christmas Carol; it remains one of the most adapted stories of all time. One version, however, that often gets lost among Scrooge-y collections is 2004’s musical spin. Based upon the 1994 Broadway musical, this version holds nothing back. It’s filled with stars like Kelsey Grammer and Jane Krakowski and overflowing with drama, comedy, and lots of camp. But that’s exactly what makes it so good.

2004’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ Has an Amazing Cast

Plenty of Hollywood elites have stepped into Dickens’ A Christmas Carol over the decades, including such talents as Jim Carrey and Michael Caine. But the 2004 adaptation is brimming with incredible stars. Kelsey Grammer takes on the role of Ebeneezer Scrooge and really brings a wonderful crustiness to the role thanks to his rather over-the-top approach. The sitcom alum is joined by a slew of other talented stars, such as Jason Alexander as Jacob Marley. But the star-studded cast is more than just a flashy show, as they’re used in such a fun and unique way.

The famous ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future are brought to the screen by Krakowski, Jesse L. Martin, and Geraldine Chaplin, respectively, but their roles aren’t limited to only their ghostly counterparts. The three also play citizens of London, each one scorned by Scrooge in some way or another. It’s an incredibly original way to approach the characters and lets the talent play the roles in a far more nuanced and interesting way. Despite having an incredible cast, however, the film’s real fun comes from its unhinged approach to the story.

2004 ‘A Christmas Carol’ Isn’t Afraid To Be Camp

Adaptations of A Christmas Carol always feel distinctly different, despite the fact they rarely deviate from the source material. While 1951’s take plays out like a perfectly paced drama, Disney’s animated adaptation is more macabre, and The Muppet Christmas Carol lends itself to the comedic and heartwarming; the musical version is quite brazen as it seeks to be all three. The film’s tone certainly is a weird one. It goes from lavish, dramatic musical numbers to campy fluff to sentiment. At times, it wants to be a dark drama, and at others it wants to be Broadway-esque glee. However, this isn’t a bad thing by a long shot.

Camp Is What Dickens Would’ve Wanted for 'A Christmas Carol'

In reality, this musical adaptation leans much closer into all the elements of Dickens’ original story. Camp is what drives the text; after all, what else would one call a piece that goes from a haunting ghost story to one that has its lead cheerfully leading the town through the streets on Christmas morning? Sure, it may feel more inconsistent than past versions, but its determination to live from moment to moment mixed with its over-the-top music and performances really captures the zeitgeist of the story so many people know and love.

When all is said and done, it’s impossible not to smile, feel joy, and even get emotional while viewing. The movie really wears its heart on its sleeve and boldly boasts itself and its message from beginning to end. Perhaps this Christmas Carol isn’t as profound or inventive as other versions, but from its incredible cast to its brash, daring production, it’s truly a special treat. One that captures the spirit of the season and all that this Charles Dickens’ classic story has to offer.

